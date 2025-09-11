It’s almost time to say “au revoir” to Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah — but how, exactly, will the series conclude? A new The Summer I Turned Pretty finale theory imagines #Bonrad’s endgame through the lens of another beloved pop-culture romance.

Belly & Conrad’s Before Era

Ever since Belly began her spur-of-the-moment Euro summer — that turned into a Euro year — fans have hoped for Conrad to reunite with her in Paris. And at the end of the latest episode (the series’ penultimate entry), Conrad resolves to do exactly that, booking a flight to see Belly on her birthday weekend. Aw!

While Conrad’s been writing letters to Belly, she’s kept her sentiments short and sweet and just sent him one friendly missive so far. So they’ll certainly have a lot to talk about in person! And according to fans on Reddit, their much-needed heart-to-heart could take place in the form of a Before Sunrise-esque stroll through the city.

“Just a day in Paris falling in love with each other like it’s the first time all over again, conversations that feel endless, and getting to know each other’s new selves,” one fan suggested. Another viewer in a separate thread had the same idea, predicting that the finale would see Belly and Conrad unpack everything that’s happened over the course of an “intense” but illuminating talk. “They’ll revisit key moments and finally communicate their true feelings having had time to process their grief,” the user wrote. “There will be ups and downs during their conversation, but ultimately they will affirm that they were always it for each other.”

Lending credence to the theory are leaked production photos, which appear to show Belly and Conrad in various spots across Paris.

Stephanie Branchu/Prime Video

In case you haven’t seen the 1995 film, it stars Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy as Jesse and Céline, a pair of young travelers who meet on a train and spend a romantic evening strolling through Vienna, talking about everything under the sun. While they don’t have the same shared history as Bonrad, who have known each other for ever, some deep soul-searching set against a gorgeous European city could be just what the Summer I Turned Pretty characters need.

Hulton Archive/Moviepix/Getty Images

Commenters voiced their delight in the theory, with several pointing out that the film’s sequel, Before Sunset, could be an even better comparison — as it takes place in Paris and reunites lovers with some baggage to sort through.

It doesn’t hurt that Chris Briney, who plays Conrad, has voiced his love for the trilogy (yes, there’s a third!). And, hey, Belly’s rocked a very Céline-esque layered-shirt moment more than once this season...

Prime Video Prime Video 1 / 2

Another Homage?

If the finale does, indeed, end with a nod to Jesse and Céline, it wouldn’t be the first time The Summer I Turned Pretty has referenced a famous couple. This season alone, fans have noticed parallels with The Notebook and The Great Gatsby. And as one of the Reddit theorists put it, the Before trilogy is “the exact thing that [The Summer I Turned Pretty book author] Jenny Han would love to reference.”