The end of The Summer I Turned Pretty is near, and fans are just as confused as ever about which Fisher brother (if any) will turn out to be Belly’s endgame. Fan footage of the cast filming TSITP Season 3 in Paris has shed some light on Belly’s time in the City of Lights, but the leaks have only raised more questions. Possible spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 ahead.

Belly’s Unexpected Visitors

In the show’s source material (aka Jenny Han’s TSITP book trilogy), Belly (Lola Tung) spends her junior year in Spain after she and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) call off their wedding. She gets to time to grow on her own before receiving and eventually responding to a letter from Conrad (Christopher Briney).

That’s not quite how it plays out on the screen. Belly flees to Paris at the end of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3, Episode 8, and the final trailer shows her embracing her independence abroad after her and Jeremiah’s wedding disaster. Thanks to fan footage of the cast filming in Paris last fall, we also know that Jeremiah and Conrad will both visit her in some capacity. While there, the two male leads filmed a TikTok that content creator Reese Feldman shared on Sept. 1, and you can see Paris’ iconic Seine behind them.

Other footage captured by fans shows Tung filming scenes separately with Briney and Casalegno. “All I’m saying is I saw Belly and Jeremiah in Paris last year (October),” fan Marita Celis wrote over a TikTok she posted after Season 3, Episode 8 aired. Another fan’s footage previously announced, “CONRAD AND BELLY IN PARIS!!!”

Competing Fan Theories

The appearance of both Conrad and Jeremiah in Paris is confusing fans. There are several threads about the Paris leaks on Reddit, and fans have competing theories. One photo — captured by a fan’s mother when she was in Paris — shows Belly and Jeremiah hugging, and a Redditor pointed out an interesting detail: “These are the same bags and outfit we saw at the end of episode 8,” they wrote, before going on to ask, “What is happening[?]” Some agreed it was “throwing [them] off” to see the two together in Paris right after their breakup. Commenters disagreed over whether Jeremiah flew there to fight for her, make amends, or if he was even there at all.

Eddy Chen/Prime

In other threads, fans discussed both brothers’ reasons for being in Paris and speculated that Conrad was the only one who was invited. “I think Jeremiah is there for closure, it’s a dream sequence, or red herring. … I think Conrad goes to reunite with Belly, after she finally writes him back,” one fan theorized.

Most fans seem to think TSITP is setting up a Team Bonrad ending, but these spoilers suggest unexpected twists and turns remain.