If you’re one for theories and Easter eggs, you know that there’s no shortage of clues pointing to #Bonrad as the endgame of The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3. The love triangle between Belly, Conrad, and Jeremiah has been appointment viewing on Wednesday mornings this summer — even if you have to squeeze it in on a coffee break.

But the latest hint about Belly’s choice doesn’t come from an episode. Rather, it stems from a new poster featuring Belly in her wedding dress.

Belly & Conrad 4 Ever?

In an Aug. 21 Reddit post, one fan shared a photo of the new poster, in which a bridal Belly is flanked by Conrad and Jeremiah. The user included an infinity emoji in their post’s title and zoomed in on Belly’s hands, which seem to be making a loosely similar shape. “You’re not subtle Belly,” they wrote, suggesting that the character (or the show) is sending a message.

The message would presumably be that Belly chooses Conrad, because the infinity symbol is significant to them. To recap: Season 1 included a flashback where Conrad taught a young Belly the concept of infinity. His description of something so “boundless” delighted Belly, and the shape came to represent her feelings for him. Upon finding the infinity necklace Conrad bought for her, but was too embarrassed to give, Belly thought: “Doesn’t he know for him, I would have traveled endlessly around those curves?”

When Conrad ultimately presented her with the necklace in Season 2, he assured her: “No matter what happens, we’ll still be infinite.”

Erika Doss/Prime

A Loaded Clue

So if Belly’s infinity sign is indeed an intentional wink, it could spell good things for Team Connie Baby. Until her fate is answered on screen, fans are running with the apparent nod. “I don’t think this is a stretch,” one commented on Reddit. “The way she’s holding her hands looks very unnatural so that I’m convinced this is intentional.”

Others acknowledged they might be “delusional.” As one joked, “We’re reaching so hard, my yoga instructor would be PROUD!” But hey, that’s part of the fun, and given the crossover between The Summer I Turned Pretty and Taylor Swift fandoms, it’s heartening to remember that sometimes so-called “clowning” gets it right.

Jenny Han — author of The Summer I Turned Pretty books — recently opened up about fans sleuthing in an interview with CBS Mornings. “I mean, you really can’t get anything past anybody. They’re so good at finding things. But they also find things that weren’t there.”