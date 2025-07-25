Who will it be: Conrad or Jeremiah? The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 is set to resolve the show’s angsty, long-running love triangle between Belly and the Fisher brothers. And while whatever decision Belly makes is likely to end in some heartache, several fans are looking ahead toward a happy ending once the dust has settled. Book spoilers ahead!

A Surprise Ship?

If you’ve read Jenny Han’s The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy (specifically the final book, We’ll Always Have Summer), you know that Belly and Jeremiah do not get married. They come very close, but realize they weren’t meant to be. Belly still loves Conrad.

Several years later, Belly and Conrad get married. It’s revealed in the epilogue that Conrad and Jeremiah must have patched things up, because Jeremiah is at the wedding to cheer on the happy couple with a date of his own. What if — a new theory posits — the person Jeremiah ends up with is his fraternity brother, Redbird?

In a recent video that’s been liked nearly 40,000 times as of writing, TikTok user @mckaybslayin pointed to the scene in Episode 2 where Redbird is playing a video game while Jeremiah talks about losing Belly’s trust after Cabo. At one point, the user notes, Redbird “pauses while playing the game, as if he wants to say something, and then he doesn’t say anything.” Indeed, watching the scene back, there is a pretty loaded beat — Redbird even averts his eyes for a moment — before he ultimately tells Jeremiah to fight for Belly.

Prime Video

The TikTok theorist said Redbird could be “secretly in love” with Jeremiah — and that Jeremiah, being “so intertwined in Belly,” simply hasn’t realized yet.

In another video that’s amassed nearly 100,000 likes, TikToker @evangraysmith imagined a scenario where Jeremiah realizes Redbird is his “soulmate,” not Belly.

Commenters on both videos are here for the potential ship. “Yes. I think Redbird is going to be his date to Belly and Con’s wedding. I immediately clocked that,” one fan wrote. Another agreed with @mckaybslayin that yes, “Redbird looks a little sad in that moment.”

And one fan wrote: “Immediately during that scene I was like oh so this is his endgame.” Others wrote that they were “manifesting” Jeremiah and Redbird, praising the pair’s chemistry.

Prime Video

Jeremiah’s Journey

Is it possible? While talking to Jeremiah, Redbird alluded to his tough breakup with an ex named Sean. And Han has described the screen iteration of Jeremiah as “sexually fluid,” telling TVLine in 2022: “I think perhaps if I was writing the novel today, I may have made that choice because I think that he’s always been a character, to me, that is really at ease with himself, really comfortable in his own skin, and open-minded and open to exploration.”

So even though Jeremiah and Redbird don’t have a relationship in the book, this could be part of Jeremiah’s journey that Han is open to expanding on screen. Gavin Casalegno (who plays Jeremiah) has hinted that his character has a positive ending. “It was fun, especially on my side of things, seeing how much the character grew throughout the season and how you could really see the maturity in the decisions towards the end of the series,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “So the final scenes were kind of a nice, happy button for Jeremiah — at least, I hope that people watching feel that way.”