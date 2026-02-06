Taylor Swift has proven that love can come from the most unexpected places — including a spray, apparently. On Feb. 6 (aka 2/6/26, which is double her lucky number 13), the singer released her new music video for “Opalite,” the latest single from her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, and she’s taking us back to the ’90s, with some special guest stars in tow.

Taking to social media, Swift said the idea for the “Opalite” music video “crash-landed into my imagination” during her October appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “For those of you who aren’t familiar, it’s a UK late night show where Graham Norton (the insanely charismatic and lovable host) invites a random group of actors, entertainers, musicians, etc. to be on his show and we all sit there and chat like it’s a dinner party,” she wrote. “They even serve wine.”

When fellow guest Domnhall Gleeson said he was aiming to be in one of Swift’s music videos, she took it seriously. “He’s Irish! He was joking!” she wrote. “Except that in that moment during the interview, I was instantly struck with an *idea*. And so a week later he received an email script I’d written for the ‘Opalite’ video, where he was playing the starring role.”

Taylor Swift

Written and directed by Swift herself, the video begins with a cheesy ‘90s infomercial promoting the new “Opalite” spray, which turns bad relationships, friendships, or even co-workers into their own “paradise.” Cue Swift, whose best friend is a rock that she does everything with (including karaoke), and Gleeson, who is in a masochist relationship with a cactus.

When they buy the Opalite spray and Swift accidentally sprays herself, she ends up in Gleeson’s house (drenched) and finds her unexpected soulmate, culminating in an epic dance number that gave Napoleon Dynamite and Ross and Monica’s Friends routine. Naturally, those weren’t the only Easter eggs and cultural references that were in the music video — we’re talking about Swift here.

The George Michael Poster

Taylor Swift

In her ‘90s-style bedroom, Swift has a poster of George Michael and his hit single “Faith” on CD, two nods to her Showgirl track “Father Figure,” which interpolates Michael’s own hit of the same name.

The Friendship Bracelet

Taylor Swift

In true Swift-ian fashion, she makes the rock a friendship bracelet that says “FRIENDS4EVER,” nodding to her Eras Tour trend that has since become a bonding activity between Swifties.

Greta Lee’s MTV Moment

Taylor Swift

Not only did Swift make Gleeson’s dream come true, she got all of her fellow Graham Norton guests to make cameos, starting with Greta Lee. The actor appeared as an Alanis Morissette-esque ‘90s rock chick on MTV, singing a particularly passionate rendition of “Opalite.”

Jodie Turner-Smith Gets Physical

Taylor Swift

Swift changed into ‘80s workout clothes and watched an old-school exercise video with Jodie Turner-Smith as her aerobics instructor, giving her best Olivia Newton-John. Naturally, Swift high-fived the rock once they were done.

Austin Swift Gets Festive

Taylor Swift

When Gleeson goes to a holiday party with his cactus, in an ugly Christmas sweater no less, Swift’s brother Austin is seen as a guest in the background, making the casual small talk that Gleeson can’t bear.

Lewis Capaldi Becomes Their Friend

Taylor Swift

Swift and Gleeson pose for tacky (complimentary) couple’s pictures at a one-hour-photo studio, where Lewis Capaldi is their photographer. Naturally, he catches on to the couple’s awesome vibes and decides to join in, declaring, “I want to be your friend.”

The “Mad Woman” Lyric

Taylor Swift

The rock, who looks glowing and snatched, gets its revenge against Swift, crashing her mall date with Gleeson and wearing a friendship bracelet that now says “F*CKU4EVER.” This is a lyric from Swift’s song “Mad Woman” off her 2020 album Folklore, which makes it even more poetic.

More to come...