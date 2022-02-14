Eminem's Super Bowl Halftime Performance Included A Tribute To Colin Kaepernick

Finally, the moment we’ve all been waiting for tonight has arrived. No, not Cassie and Maddy’s showdown in Euphoria (soon, though). During the Pepsi halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Anderson .Paak, and Eminem came together to take fans through their legendary catalog and pay tribute to the late Tupac Shakur. The set also featured another tribute from Eminem — one that the NFL was rumored to have tried to prevent.

Earlier today, rumors swirled that the NFL wouldn’t allow Eminem to kneel during the halftime show. According to a Consequence and Puck report, the NFL rejected elements of the set, including one of Snoop’s outfits that apparently had gang ties and a Dr. Dre lyric that states, “Still not loving police.” (FYI: Lamar’s set included him skipping the word “po-po” in “and we hate po-po, wanna kill us dead in the street for sure” from “Alright.”) Another choice that the NFL supposedly tried to reject was Eminem taking a knee in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.

Of course, Kaepernick first kneeled during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality. “I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses Black people and people of color,” he told the NFL at the time. What followed Kaepernick’s protest was an intense backlash that included what many considered to be blackballing by NFL owners, and the former San Francisco 49ers athlete has not played since 2017. Despite reiterating that he chose to kneel out of respect for the flag and as a way to exercise his free speech and stand up for social justice issues (“Once again, I’m not anti-American. I love America. I love people. That’s why I’m doing this. I want to help make America better”), kneeling remains a controversial action.

Despite the NFL’s reported refusal to allow Eminem to kneel during the halftime show, the Detroit rapper did so anyway during “Lose Yourself.” Naturally, fans watching along on Twitter shared their responses to the set and tribute.

The only thing Kaepernick has posted on Twitter and Instagram today is news that his Know Your Rights Camp organization just released a free guide with more than 80 pages of activities and resources to be read along with the Colin in Black & White series on Netflix. But while Kaepernick has not posted anything on his personal accounts yet, Know Your Rights Camp retweeted several posts celebrating Eminem’s set, once of which stated, “Super Bowl weekend reminder than Colin Kaepernick was right about everything.”