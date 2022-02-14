Kendrick Lamar Skipped A Key Lyric During His Super Bowl Halftime Performance

If Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright” sounded a little bit off during the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show, you’re not the only who noticed. While performing the 2015 track during the Feb. 13 show, the singer omitted the line “We hate po-po” — instead, simply singing “We hate,” then skipping a beat before continuing on to the next verse, “Wanna kill us dead in the street fo sho.” This wasn’t the only word missing from the popular song, which Pitchfork named the best of the 2010s — but other omissions for the song’s “clean” (i.e. radio- or event-friendly) version were standard for a network broadcast. Skipping po-po, or police? Not so much.

Many Twitter users felt the lyric’s absence was conspicuous, especially given the song’s ties to the Black Lives Matter movement. According to the New York Post, rumors had swirled ahead of the big game that Dr. Dre was unhappy with attempts to control certain parts of his performance. Specifically, the paper cited a Puck report that claimed Dr. Dre felt “disgustingly censored,” and that the NFL was worried about the lyric “still not loving police” in “Still D.R.E.” As you can see in the footage of the full Halftime Show (at 13:00) Dr. Dre did include that line — but the missing “po-po” moment at 8:45 gave viewers plenty of pause.