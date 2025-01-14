Travis Kelce Dropped Hints About Taylor Swift’s New Music

It looks like Taylor Swift isn’t the only one who likes to tease her diehard fans into a frenzy. Her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, has embraced the art of dropping cryptic clues for Swifties. During a Jan. 13 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he hinted that the singer has been working on new music.

Insider Intel

Kelce was on the ESPN sports talk show to discuss playoff football, but host Pat McAfee couldn’t refrain from asking him some questions about Swift, too. Joking about the “f*ckboys” that inspired songs on past albums, he said he was looking forward to music about Kelce, whom he sees as “a gentleman.” Kelce then responded that “there might be a few,” and an excited McAfee immediately pressed to find out if he had heard any new songs.

“You know I can’t, I can’t say any of that,” Kelce said, before cryptically adding, “I hear music everywhere.”

The tight end was, however, able to give a look into what it’s like for him as Swift’s boyfriend when she gets musical inspiration. “I’ll never chime in, but you already know … I’m here to support it,” Kelce said. “I’m here to see where it can go.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at the U.S. Open on Sept. 8, 2024 Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Mutual Cheerleading

During their conversation, Kelce also confirmed that Swift will watch the Chiefs divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 11:30 a.m. local time. (“Oh, yeah, you know it, baby. You know it’s playoff football, man” was how he put it.) Grinning, he listened as McAfee highlighted the “aura” she brings and suggested she’s “undefeated” when she goes to cheer on Kelce.

Swift has indeed been something of a good luck charm for the team since she made her first appearance at a Chiefs game in September 2023, back when her relationship with Kelce was still new. In late January 2024, after Kansas City won the AFC Championships to earn a spot in Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce’s older brother, Jason, even gave her a special mention on their podcast, New Heights.

“Shoutout to the newest member of Chiefs Kingdom, Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year,” Jason said.

Kelce then chimed in, saying, “Yeah, shoutout to Tay. Thanks for joining the team.”

The Chiefs went on to win the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, after Swift flew in from an Eras Tour stop in Tokyo, Japan to Las Vegas.

This year, her tour is officially over, so it will be a lot easier for her to support Kelce and his team as they try to win rings again. It could be great song inspiration, but we’ll have to wait and see.