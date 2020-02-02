The Price Of Super Bowl Rings Make Them Perfect For Players With Expensive Taste

If nothing else, the Super Bowl is an expensive endeavor. Have you seen how much an NFL player gets paid? Or how much companies pay for an ad spot during game day? And that's not even counting the Super Bowl rings, which cost way more than all the blood, sweat, and tears players put into the game. Every year, the winning NFL team's coaches, players, and executives all receive a Super Bowl ring. Though the sparkly, diamond-encrusted memorabilia is free for the team, here’s how much it costs to make the annual prize.

Many team's jewelers haven't revealed the full price of the Super Bowl rings — the winning team's owner and the NFL split the cost, with the NFL covering $5,000 per ring and the team covering the rest. Still, fans have an idea of how much the winning team’s rings cost. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021, the team received rings from Jason of Beverly Hills valued at $35,000 each. According to CBS Sports, the ring is bedazzled with 319 diamonds to commemorate their 31-9 winning score. The ring even honors how the team won on home soil with a removable top revealing an engraved replica of the Raymond James Stadium. The ring’s intricate design even impressed newly-retired quarterback Tom Brady, whose record-breaking collection includes seven Super Bowl rings. Gushing about how the ring tells “an incredible story” about the Buccaneers, Brady said it’s “by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made,” via the team’s official website.

Some designs can definitely cost more. According to ESPN, the New England Patriots' 2015 Super Bowl champion rings were valued at $36,500 each. At the time, the Patriots' jewel-heavy design made their rings the most expensive Super Bowl memorabilia ever made, according to ESPN's report. Each championship ring had 205 diamonds, 4.85 carats of gold, and they were the largest in history. In total, Patriots' owner Robert Kraft reportedly purchased 150 rings for $5.475 million.

According to CBS Sports, the following year’s champion rings, which were won by the Denver Broncos and featured 212 diamonds, were reportedly priced even higher at more than $37,000 each.

Each set of Super Bowl rings reportedly takes about four months to design, manufacture, and distribute. Jostens, a Minnesota-based manufacturer of jewelry and memorabilia, is typically behind the production for Super Bowl rings, per Fox Business. According to their official website, Jostens has crafted 35 of the 53 sets of Super Bowl rings and were behind the Patriots' jewels in 2019, which once again broke the record for being the largest in history, packing 400 diamonds and 20 blue sapphires per ring.

Another jeweler tapped to craft the rings is the famed luxury label Tiffany & Co, which has designed seven out of the 54 sets. Since 1967, the brand has been solely responsible for creating the Vince Lombardi trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champions.

For any football fan trying to purchase a Super Bowl ring for their own collection, the price might be much higher. Rick Harrison of Pawn Stars claimed in an interview with Money that Super Bowl rings from popular teams or players can resell for $40,000 to $50,000. He estimated that a ring from an iconic player like Brady could be sold for as much as $250,000.