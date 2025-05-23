Taylor Swift might be up to something at the 2025 American Music Awards, at least according to the most online Swifties. Recently, investigative fans discovered that Swift’s online store was updated with four specific departments — apparel, music, accessories, and sale — which just happen to spell out AMAs.

Naturally, this has led Swifties to believe that the singer will announce her next project at the 2025 AMAs. Fans also noticed that precisely 12 items are on sale for 26% off. Since the ceremony is on May 26, it may be a clue that Swift’s 12th studio album, which is reportedly in the works, will be unveiled at the event.

But a twist came on May 20, when Swift previewed “Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor’s Version)” in a new episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. Some fans took this as a hint she’d finally announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version) at the AMAs instead.

However, both theories may end up falling by the wayside if Swift doesn’t show up to the 2025 AMAs. After all, she’s been keeping a very low profile since ending her record-breaking Eras Tour in December 2024, not even posting on Instagram since the final show. So, it’s totally possible that Swift might continue her break.

Will Taylor Attend The AMAs?

It has not yet been confirmed whether or not Swift will attend the AMAs, as many fans are suspecting and hoping for. However, the singer rarely confirms her awards show attendance in advance, unless she’s also taking on a bigger role, like when she presented Best Country Album to Beyoncé at the 2025 Grammys.

Usually, Swift shows up on the red carpet, then accepts any awards she wins. This year, she’s nominated for six American Music Awards, including the biggest prizes of the night, Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for The Tortured Poets Department.

But nominations alone don’t secure Swift’s attendance at award shows. In March, she was honored with the Tour of the Century accolade at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, but chose to accept her award in a pre-recorded video rather than go to the ceremony.

That said, she still left a Reputation (TV) Easter egg in that video. Therefore, even if she doesn’t end up going to the AMAs, there’s always a chance that she’ll leave a clue there for what’s next.