Taylor Swift Is Performing At The 2026 Academy Museum Gala

Taylor Swift is hitting up all the prestigious museums this awards season. On Oct. 8, the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures announced that the singer will perform at its sixth annual pre-Oscars Academy Museum Gala, a fundraising event taking place on Oct. 17.

“Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world,” Amy Homma, Director and President of the Academy Museum, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honoring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema.”

The 2026 Gala will recognize three special honorees who “directly champion the museum's mission” to “celebrate and preserve cinema.” Those honors will go to filmmaker and composer John Carpenter, two-time Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo, and Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron. Tom Ford, Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw will co-chair the event.

The 2026 Host Committee rivals the Met Gala guest list and includes Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Ludwig and Serena Göransson, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Questlove, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, and Teyana Taylor.

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The gala will mark Swift’s first event in association with the Motion Picture Academy, as she’s never attended the Oscars before. However, she’s eligible for an Academy Award this year, with “I Knew It, I Knew You,” the song she wrote for Toy Story 5, potentially in the running for Best Original Song.

The announcement follows Swift’s recent appearance at the Grammy Museum, where she gave an interview that some fans thought was a huge Easter egg for Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). As part of the Grammy’s Icon Sessions, she also performed a mash-up of “I Knew It, I Knew You” with “august” and “All Too Well,” a medley she said was inspired by memories.

It’s unknown which songs she plans to perform at the Academy Museum Gala, but come on, it’s Taylor Swift. She’ll have something memorable up her sleeve.