Few people love their friends as much as Taylor Swift. During the 1989 era, the singer’s “squad” of girlfriends became such a phenomenon that she cast a lot of them in her “Bad Blood” music video, from Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez. Over a decade later, she invited about 1,000 of her closest friends to Madison Square Garden for her wedding to Travis Kelce in July.

Now, Swift’s friends may be involved yet again in whatever’s up her sleeve next. Or so fans think.

The speculation started after Swift premiered her “Patient Zero” music video during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 27. Taking to Instagram afterward, she gave a special shoutout to her longtime friend Cara Delevingne for making a surprise appearance as “the lusty other woman” to Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell’s central couple. “That’s what friends are for?” she wrote.

For some reason, the way Swift turned the popular phrase into a joking question caught Swifties’ attention — or, as one Reddit fan put it, gave them the “Swiftie tingle” (we should collectively trademark this). When Delevingne also wrote “that’s what friends are for” in her own “Patient Zero” Instagram post, their initial instinct grew into full-on suspicion.

Nearly a week later, while hosting Saturday Night Live, Johnson talked during her monologue about her “really good friends” who supported her after two break-ups with different musicians. Cue Swift, whom Johnson called her “literal therapist,” leading into a sarcastic but loving back-and-forth.

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SNL posted the clip on X (formerly Twitter), and guess what their caption was? “That’s what friends are for.” To be fair, it’s doubtful that SNL’s social team actually knows anything and are just nodding to Swift and Delevingne’s comments, much like how the Empire State Building’s social media hops on the Swiftie bandwagon for fun (no shade). Still, to some fans, three times feels suspicious.

Now, what exactly may Swift be hinting at? No one knows, as usual. “That’s what friends are for” could be a song title or lyric on her next studio album, aka TS13. And yes, it’d be incredibly Swiftian of her to start teasing her lucky 13th album this early. It could also be a “From the Vault” track on the near-mythical Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version), which the singer will hopefully be announcing for her debut album’s 20th anniversary anytime now... whenever you’re ready... (please).

Or it could simply be an inside joke between Swift and Delevingne that has nothing to do with music. After all, that’s what friends are actually for.