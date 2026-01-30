Taylor Swift and the Grammys go together like the Eras Tour and making history. Over her career, the singer has amassed 58 Grammy nominations and 14 trophies, even becoming the only artist to win Album of the Year four times. That said, her Grammys presence is not always guaranteed, especially this year.

For the first time in over eight years, Swift is not nominated at the 2026 Grammys, but that hasn’t stopped Swifties from thinking she might attend the Feb. 1 ceremony, given that she’s been a staple in recent years.

A recent report from HITS Daily Double caused even more speculation that Swift would turn up again this year. However, one of the people putting on the show addressed the rumors himself, rather than waiting for confirmation from Swift or the Grammys.

Is Taylor Actually Going To The Grammys?

In a new interview with HITS, Grammys executive producer Ben Winston didn’t directly deny that Swift would attend the show, but he called out the outlet for starting the rumor, which means the possibility is very low.

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“The only reason people think Taylor might be performing or coming is because HITS decided to print it this week and put it in their HITS List, and it was picked up globally,” he said. “But HITS just totally made that up. And now I am getting asked about it by you, as if it’s a real thing, when it was made up in your office!”

He went on to call out the irony of the outlet asking about their own report, stating, “That really is a full-circle rumor!”

Why Wasn’t Taylor Nominated?

Only new music that was released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025 were eligible for nominations at the 2026 Grammys. Swift released her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Oct. 3, 2025, which means that the album will be eligible to compete at the 2027 Grammys, along with all its songs, including her hit single “The Fate of Ophelia.”

Her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department, landed six nominations at the 2025 Grammys, including Album of the Year, meaning it couldn’t compete again this year. And since Swift released nothing new (pun intended) during the eligibility period, she simply didn’t give the Grammys anything to nominate.