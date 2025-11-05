The 2026 Grammy nominations will be announced on Nov. 7, recognizing the biggest hits and most beloved albums of the past year. Taylor Swift has contributed both, releasing her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October to record-breaking sales, and spawning a No. 1 single with “The Fate of Ophelia.” However, Swift won’t be among the nominees this year — for good reason.

To be eligible for the 2026 Grammys, new music must have been released between Aug. 31, 2024, and Aug. 30, 2025. Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on Oct. 3, 2025. This means that the album will be eligible to compete at the 2027 Grammys, along with all its songs, including “Ophelia.”

Swift did not release any new songs during the eligibility period, after putting out The Tortured Poets Department in April 2024, which received six nominations at the 2025 show. This means that Swift will not be eligible for any Grammys for the first time since she was 17, when she released her debut single “Tim McGraw,” but didn’t submit it for Grammy consideration.

Taylor’s Grammy History

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

The 2026 Grammys will also mark the first time that Swift will not be nominated since 2017. That year, her Reputation single “Look What You Made Me Do” was eligible to compete and submitted for consideration, but did not garner any nominations. Every year since, Swift has been nominated for at least one award, adding more trophies to her mantle and making Grammys history.

At the 2021 ceremony, Swift became the first woman to win Album of the Year three times when she took home the award for her 2020 album Folklore, following wins in 2010 for Fearless and 2016 for 1989. Three years later, she repeated the feat with her 2022 album Midnights, making her the first artist to win the Grammys’ biggest honor four times.

In total, Swift has won 14 Grammys across her career, including her four Album of the Year awards. She’ll have many chances to add to her collection in the near future. Until then, fans are wondering if she’ll bother to attend the 2026 ceremony. If she does, she’ll be able to relax and enjoy the performances rather than worry about making an acceptance speech.