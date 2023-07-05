There is nothing Taylor Swift does better than revenge — but it might look a little different on Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Ahead of the July 7 release of Swift’s newest “Taylor’s Version” album, one of Swifties’ most pressing questions was whether she would rewrite somewhat controversial lyrics on her beloved deep cut “Better Than Revenge.”

“Better Than Revenge” sees a teenage Swift call out her ex’s new girlfriend for taking him “faster than you can say sabotage” and criticizing her snobbery and red carpet demeanor, with cutting lyrics like “No amount of vintage dresses gives you dignity” making it Swift’s most biting revenge anthem to date (even over “Vigilante Sh*t”).

Most fans believe the song was written about actor Camilla Belle, who started dating Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas in October 2008, almost immediately after they split in an infamous 27-second phone call. The most obvious clue is a reference to her profession in the chorus, which begins with Swift singing, “She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think, she’s an actress.” However, the next line, “She’s better known for the things that she does on the mattress,” is what some critics have criticized as misogynistic.

Swift has expressed regret for writing those lyrics, previously attributing it to her age. “I was 18 when I wrote that,” she told The Guardian in 2014. “That’s the age you are when you think someone can actually take your boyfriend. Then you grow up and realise no one take someone from you if they don’t want to leave.” The singer now has an opportunity to change the lyric on “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)” to reflect her new mindset, but it’s not known whether she’ll actually rewrite lyrical history, and Swifties are split on whether she should do so.

However, there is precedent for Swift amending her songs. The original version of her 2006 breakup anthem “Picture to Burn” contained the line, “That’s fine; I’ll tell mine you’re gay,” but before it was released as a single, she changed it to “That's fine; You won't mind if I say,” which now appears on all versions of her self-titled debut album. Swift also completely changed the production while recording her Red (Taylor’s Version) track “Girl At Home,” giving the country tune an electro-pop makeover.

When it comes to “Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version),” fans will have to wait until July 7 to find out whether Swift decided to rewrite her own song.