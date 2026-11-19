Where are you, debut? Despite much theorizing, the 20-year anniversary of Taylor Swift’s self-titled debut album came and went without the promise of a Taylor’s Version re-release. But the musician knows how to keep fans on their toes — and during her appearance at the 2026 Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 18, she gave them plenty to buzz about.

Swift took the CMAs stage to perform a mash-up of “I Knew It, I Knew You” and “Our Song.” Already a delightful celebration of her country origins, the singer took the nostalgic vibes a step further by scattering nods to her debut album throughout the performance.

It began backstage, where Swift could be seen leaving a dressing room full of dresses from her past. As fans were quick to point out, they included the playful printed dress Swift wore to the 2006 Academy of Country Music Awards hanging on a clothes rack — as well as what appears to be the dresses she wore in her “Our Song” and “Teardrops on My Guitar” music videos.

Even the gold gown she rocked at the 2007 CMA Awards was there, all strewn across furniture next to a Jessie doll from Toy Story. (Who among us hasn’t ended up in a pile of school-dance dresses and Halloween costumes from 10 years ago while trying on a random hat you found... only to remember you’re supposed to be cleaning your closet?)

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So, how likely is a Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version) in the near future? ICYMI, Swift gave fans a promising status update in her letter announcing the acquisition of her original recordings last year. “I’ve already completely re-recorded my entire debut album, and I really love how it sounds now,” she wrote, adding that it, like Reputation, could get a moment “to re-emerge when the time is right, if that would be something you guys would be excited about.”

Safe to say, Swifties would be very excited indeed — with several theorizing that while the singer didn’t re-release her debut album in time for its anniversary, she could drop it at another meaningful time, such as her upcoming 37th birthday in December.

Either way, Swift seems to be having fun embracing her earliest era. “I love my country roots more and more the further along this path I get and I want to honor them more and more,” she said during an August appearance for the Grammy Museum’s Icon Series.