Taylor Swift's Eras Tour wardrobe malfunction is going viral on TikTok.

Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour has been a plentiful source of viral moments as of late, with stage mishaps, secret songs, and special guest appearances doing the rounds on TikTok, Twitter, and beyond in recent weeks. Now, a wardrobe malfunction from the singer’s April 13 show in Tampa, Florida has caught the attention of Swifties online.

The on-stage mishap occurred during the hitmaker’s performance of “Anti-Hero” at the Raymond James Stadium when her bejeweled purple garter broke and began falling off. Swift then strutted over to her backing singers for help (while ironically belting out the lyrics “I end up in crisis”), who proceeded to assist the Grammy-winner as she continued on with the live performance.

After successfully fixing the “Style” performer’s outfit, the Eras Tour backing singers and Swift continued on with the sold-out Tampa show — and fans were quick to praise their professionalism. “@Taylorswift13 was an absolute pro handling her garter malfunction during the show tonight,” one Swiftie wrote on Twitter.

“She is such an absolute professional and those backup singers didn't miss a single note,” another gushed on TikTok, while one fan also commented: “Taylor Swift always knows how to handle any situation with grace and professionalism.”

This wasn’t the only mishap to take place during Swift’s April 13 show, which some Swifties jokingly dubbed “The Errors Tour.” During the fan-favorite stage dive segment of the concert — which sees Swift dive under the catwalk before emerging back at the main stage for the concert’s final act — things didn’t go to plan when the stage doors failed to open in time for her cue.

However, Swift brushed off the technical fault and dived into the Midnights section of her concert when the stage eventually opened. The now-viral moment was quickly picked up by the Swiftie fandom, who hailed the “Lavender Haze” hitmaker a “total pro.”