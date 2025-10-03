Music
Taylor Swift's "Eldest Daughter" Lyrics Require Some Tissues
Track 5 on The Life of a Showgirl might be the singer’s most heartwarming song yet.
A new Taylor Swift album has arrived, which means it’s time to bring out the tissue box — especially when it comes to Track 5. On Oct. 3, the singer unveiled “Eldest Daughter,” a heartfelt ballad in which she allows herself to have a happy ending after years of professional and personal chaos.
Over nothing but pensive piano and guitar plucks, Swift examines the media landscape she’s dealt with her entire career and candidly admits how it’s affected her outlook on love, especially when someone shows interest in her. “When you found me, I said I was busy, that was a lie,” she sings. “I have been afflicted from a terminal uniqueness, I’ve been dying just from trying to seem cool.”
As she warms up to her new suitor, Swift lets her guard down even more, recalling her fondest childhood memory and getting honest about her thoughts on marriage. She confesses, “When I said I don’t believe in marriage, that was a lie.” On the melancholic chorus, she makes a vow both to herself and her new lover (aka fiancé Travis Kelce).
“I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage, but I’m never gonna let you down, I’m never gonna leave you out,” she sings. “So many traitors, smooth operators, but I’m never gonna break that vow, I’m never gonna leave you now.”
“Eldest Daughter” joins the famous pantheon of Swift’s Track 5s, which are typically the most vulnerable, emotional, or downright devastating songs on her albums. She even admitted that selecting a Track 5 has become a “pressurized decision” during her concert special for folklore: the long pond studio sessions. For The Life of a Showgirl, she chose perfectly.
Taylor’s “Eldest Daughter” Lyrics
Everybody’s so punk on the internet
Everyone’s unbothered ‘til they’re not
Every joke’s just trolling and memes
Sad as it seems, apathy is hot
Everybody’s cutthroat in the comments
Every single hot take is cold as ice
When you found me, I said I was busy
That was a lie
I have been afflicted from a terminal uniqueness
I’ve been dying just from trying to seem cool
But I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage
But I’m never gonna let you down, I’m never gonna leave you out
So many traitors, smooth operators
But I’m never gonna break that vow, I’m never gonna leave you now
Now, now
You know I last time I laughed this hard
Was on the trampoline in somebody’s backyard
I must have been about eight or nine
That was the night I fell off and broke my arm
Pretty soon, I learned cautious discretion
When your first crush crushes something kind
When I said I don’t believe in marriage
That was a lie
Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter
So we all dressed up as wolves and we looked fire
But I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage
But I’m never gonna let you down, I’m never gonna leave you out
So many traitors, smooth operators
But I’m never gonna break that vow, I’m never gonna leave you now
Now, now
We lie back
A beautiful, beautiful timelapse
Ferris wheel kisses and lilacs
And things I said were dumb
‘Cause I thought that I’d never find that
Beautiful, beautiful life that
Shimmers that innocent light back
Like when we were young
Every youngest child felt they were raised up in the wild
But now you’re home
‘Cause I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage
And I’m never gonna let you down, I’m never gonna leave you out
So many traitors, smooth operators
But I’m never gonna break that vow, I’m never gonna leave you now
Now, now
(Never gonna break that vow, I’m never gonna leave you now)
Now, now
Never gonna leave you now