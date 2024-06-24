Taylor Swift fans think an Eras Tour glitch might’ve been intentional.

During the singer’s sold-out show at London’s Wembley Stadium on June 22, a big screen at the venue briefly malfunctioned, showing a frozen frame of Swift performing in an eerie black-and-white hue.

The technical mishap soon caught the attention of Swifties online, who pointed out that the freeze frame was “Reputation-era coded.” Many fans have since theorized that the apparent glitch was intentional on Swift’s part, and a subtle hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon.

“This cannot have been an accident?!” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Rep TV is coming,” another commented, while one Swiftie also joked, “Reputation is sabotaging the tour trying to come out of the vault.”

Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is expected to become the fifth re-recorded album released by the singer, following 2021’s Fearless (TV) and Red (TV), and 2023’s Speak Now (TV) and 1989 (TV).

More Reputation (TV) Theories

A viral fan theory previously did the rounds in January, when Swifties were convinced the singer had dropped possible Reputation (TV) Easter eggs in her Eras Tour setlist.

As one fan pointed out, the order of Swift’s eras on the setlist seemed to correspond with the months she announced her “Taylor’s Version” albums. This left many fans convinced Rep (TV) was coming in April 2024. However, the theory proved incorrect.

Taylor Swift performing in London. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fans also recently theorized that Swift’s Eras Tour costumes might hint at the re-recorded album’s release. At the singer’s May 24 show in Lisbon, Portugal, Swift changed into her black Reputation bodysuit embroidered with red snakes, designed by Roberto Cavalli.

However, eagle-eyed Swifties pointed out that some of the snakes’ sequins had started to come undone, or were “shedding” like an actual snake’s skin would, in preparation for Reputation (TV).

Fans also speculated that Swift would finally announce Rep (TV) at London’s Wembley Stadium after the singer’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, seemed especially excited about the U.K. Eras Tour dates.

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour on May 24, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pedro Gomes/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

However, after Swift’s sold-out London concert on June 23, it became clear the Kansas City Chiefs star was particularly hyped due to his surprise appearance during the show, in which he appeared onstage for the Tortured Poets Department track “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”