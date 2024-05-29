Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to deliver surprises, from nightly “secret songs” to costume switch-ups. The singer regularly changes the outfits she wears onstage; over the course of the tour, she’s donned a variety of rhinestoned leotards for the Lover act, princess dresses for the Speak Now section, and even mismatched shoes a la Carrie Bradshaw for the 1989 era. But night after night, one thing has remained consistent: the Reputation bodysuit.

For every show since opening night of the Eras Tour in March 2023, Swift has worn the same costume during the Reputation act, making it the only look that’s stayed constant. Naturally, the Swifties have theories about this decision — theories that went into overdrive after concertgoers noticed something different about the bodysuit at a recent show. If the fans are to be believed, these changes could signal that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is on the horizon.

Taylor’s Bodysuit Is “Shedding”

At her May 24 show in Lisbon, Portugal, Swift changed into her usual Reputation look: a black, one-legged bodysuit embroidered with red snakes, designed by Roberto Cavalli. However, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that some of the snakes’ sequins have started to come undone, giving off the appearance that the costume is “shedding” like an actual snake’s skin would.

Taylor Swift performs at the Eras Tour on May 24, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pedro Gomes/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a viral photo from the Lisbon show, Swift stretches her arms, showing some of the red sequins clumped together and even falling off completely.

Is The Shedding A Sign?

Some fans think the disintegration intentional, speculating that Swift is “shedding” in preparation for Reputation (TV). Swifties have long thought that the singer would wait until just before the announcement of her long-awaited re-recording to switch up her Reputation tour look; now, some believe this “shedding” could anticipate an all-new costume.

Taylor Swift performs at Estadio da Luz on May 24, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. Pedro Gomes/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

One fan on Instagram speculated that Swift would finally announce Reputation (TV) at London’s Wembley Stadium, where she will play three shows, from June 21-23, before returning for five more nights in August. Swift is adding special opening acts for the London shows, and her boyfriend Travis Kelce even hyped them up, making fans think there’s something special about these performances.

However, it’s always possible that the “shedding” is simply wear and tear, which has accumulated over the course of the tour.