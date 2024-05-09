It’s me, hi, I’m the setlist, it’s me — and welcome to the Eras Tour, again. Taylor Swift resumed her record-breaking Eras Tour in Paris, France, on May 9, and it came with quite the twist. For the first time in the tour’s run, the singer significantly upheaved her setlist, rearranging the order of the show’s ten acts representing her landmark studio albums to squeeze in a new era.

As fans have suspected for months, Swift added a whole new section to the show including songs from her latest album The Tortured Poets Department, all of which are being performed live for the first time. Understandably, Swift had to cut a good number of songs, including “The Archer” and “Long Live,” to add seven Tortured Poets tracks into her show’s usual run time of three-and-a-half hours.

She’s also changed the running order of the eras significantly. While she started with the Lover era and transitioned into Fearless as usual, she then went into the Red era sooner than expected. (Evermore usually had followed the Fearless act.) She even combined the Folklore and Evermore eras into one act. (They’ve always been called “sister albums” after all).

Swift has made the occasional change on the road, like switching out her Folklore track “invisible string” for “the 1,” adding “Long Live” to the Speak Now act, and performing “Nothing New” and “no body, no crime” at shows where duet partners Phoebe Bridgers and HAIM opened for her. But this is the first time she’s amended the setlist to this extent. Read on for Swift’s revised Eras Tour setlist.

Taylor Swift’s 2024 Eras Tour Setlist

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on May 09, 2024 in Paris, France. Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” (short) “Cruel Summer” “The Man” “You Need to Calm Down” “Lover” “Fearless” “You Belong With Me” “Love Story” “22” “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” “I Knew You Were Trouble” “All Too Well (10-Minute Version)” “Enchanted” “...Ready For It?” “Delicate” “Don’t Blame Me” “Look What You Made Me Do” “cardigan” “betty” “champagne problems” “august” “illicit affairs” (short) “my tears ricochet” “marjorie” “willow” “Style” “Blank Space” “Shake It Off” “Wildest Dreams” “Bad Blood” “But Daddy I Love Him” “So High School” (short) “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” “Down Bad” “Fortnight” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” Surprise Song #1 Surprise Song #2 “Lavender Haze” “Anti-Hero” “Midnight Rain” “Vigilante Sh*t” “Bejeweled” “Mastermind” “Karma”