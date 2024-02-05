The 2024 Grammy Awards were basically the Taylor Swift show. The singer didn’t even perform, and she still managed to dominate the ceremony, taking home two Grammys and making a major surprise announcement. But of course, it was her reactions to everything around her that became one of the night’s highlights.

As always, Swift had the time of her life during the show, enjoying every performance as if it was her first time seeing these artists live — and in the case of legends like Tracy Chapman and Joni Mitchell, who gave rare performances, it might have been.

But hilariously, she didn’t let the cameras see everything, hiding her face with a fan at points while talking to friends to prevent more Golden Globes-esque lip-reading.

Even without performing, it was a very busy night for Swift. First, she won Best Pop Solo Album for 2022’s Midnights, marking her 13th Grammy. During her acceptance speech, she shocked fans by announcing her 11th studio album. Swift capped it all off by winning the night’s biggest prize, Album of the Year, and breaking a Grammy record.

Below, revisit every Swift reaction shot from the 2024 Grammys, from Trevor Noah’s monologue joke about her to when she won the final award.

Taylor Laughing At Terry Crews

Taylor Swift laughing at Trevor Noah's joke. YouTube / CBS

Riffing off how NFL fans get mad when Swift appears on camera during her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs football games, Noah joked that he would instead have the camera cut to a football player whenever Swift was mentioned. Cue Terry Crews, whose hilarious reaction to being the punchline even made Swift chuckle.

Taylor Applauding Everyone

Taylor Swift applauding Miley Cyrus CBS / Grammys

No matter who won, Swift seemed to be the first person to get out of her seat and applaud all the Grammy winners throughout the night, starting with Best Pop Solo Performance, which Miley Cyrus won for “Flowers.”

Taylor Watching Tracy Chapman

Taylor singing to Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" at the 2024 Grammys YouTube / Recording Academy

Nobody was more excited for Tracy Chapman’s return to the stage than Swift. The famously reclusive singer performed her 1988 hit “Fast Car” with Luke Combs, whose cover was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance. Swift was one of the only people in the audience who was standing up, swaying along, and clapping the entire time.

Taylor Raises A Glass To Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift cheers-ing to Miley Cyrus at the 2024 Grammys. X / Grammys

While performing “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus proudly bragged that she had just won her first Grammy minutes before. In an “aww”-worthy gesture, Swift felt immense pride for Cyrus, with whom she had her first ever Grammys performance in 2009, and raised a glass to her victory while dancing.

Taylor Winning Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift winning Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2024 Grammys. YouTube / CBS

About two minutes after Bono declared Swift the winner of Best Pop Vocal Album, her fans also had Swift’s shocked reaction when she announced the release of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department.

Taylor Reacting To SZA’s Shoutout

Taylor Swift reacting to SZA’s shoutout at the 2024 Grammys. YouTube / Recording Academy

While accepting the Grammy for Best R&B Song, SZA gave a sudden but heartwarming shoutout to Swift, who was standing up and cheering her on. “I can’t believe this is happening, and it feels very fake, and I’m, hi Taylor!” she said. “I love you.” Swift was delighted by the mention, laughing and leaning down to Jack Antonoff to brag, “I got a shoutout!”

Taylor Singing To Celine Dion

Taylor Swift lip-syncing to Celine Dion at the 2024 Grammys. X / Grammys

Despite some viewers thinking she snubbed presenter Celine Dion after winning Album of the Year, Swift was just as thrilled by Dion’s presence as the rest of the audience, who gave her a standing ovation. She even passionately lip-synced to “The Power of Love” as Dion was introduced, as most fans do.

Taylor Winning Album Of The Year

Taylor Swift reacting to winning Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys. YouTube / Recording Academy

Swift made history when she won Album of the Year for her 2022 album Midnights, becoming the first artist to win the award four times. Given her reaction to friends and collaborators Jack Antonoff and Lana Del Rey, she didn’t expect that to happen, and she gave fans one more shocked reaction before the awards show wrapped.