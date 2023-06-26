Taylor Swift Finally Addresses “Dear John” Drama With John Mayer

More than a decade after the song’s release, Taylor Swift has finally addressed the long-standing fan speculation surrounding her 2010 song “Dear John,” which is believed to have been inspired by her relationship with John Mayer. While on stage at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, June 24, the singer-songwriter performed the fan-favorite track that had been selected as one of her Eras Tour “secret songs.”

As per USA Today, Swift introduced the song by clarifying why she plans to re-release her album Speak Now, telling the crowd: “I’m 33 years old. I don’t care about anything that happened to me when I was 19... I’m not putting this album out so you can go on the internet and defend me against someone you think I wrote a song about 14 million years ago.” The Grammy winner continued: “I’m putting this album out because I want to own my music and I believe any artist who has a desire to own their music should be able to.”

Swift and Mayer reportedly dated back in 2009 before eventually splitting after just a few months. As mentioned, their brief fling is said to have inspired the Speak Now ballad “Dear John,” during which Swift sings the lyrics: “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?” Despite the fan speculation, Swift has never confirmed whether or not the track is about their relationship.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Mayer, on the other hand, addressed the “Dear John” drama back in 2012, telling Rolling Stone that he was left “humiliated” by the song and “never did anything to deserve that.”

“I never got an email. I never got a phone call. I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down,” he told the outlet at the time. “I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”