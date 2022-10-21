Taylor Swift & Lana Del Rey's Midnights Duet Has Divided Fans

Taylor Swift dropped her 10th studio album Midnights at the strike of midnight on Oct. 21. Complete with tracks such as “Anti-Hero” and “Lavender Haze,” the singer’s latest release sent Swifties into overdrive on social media — and the excitement only intensified when Swift surprised fans with an extended 3 a.m. Edition of her newest EP. Among the standout tracks on Midnights is “Snow On The Beach” featuring Lana Del Rey, the only featured artist on the album.

The collaboration was first announced on Oct. 4, and speaking on Instagram, Swift described Del Rey as “one of the best musical artists ever.” She added: “The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honour and a privilege, and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I’m gonna be grateful for for life.”

The “Blank Space” hitmaker later revealed that “Snow On The Beach” is a song about “falling in love with someone at the same time as they’re falling in love with you.” Now, following the release of Midnights, fans have finally enjoyed their first listen of the much-anticipated duet — and the Swifties have a lot to say about it.

“Snow On The Beach is so good. Lana's vocals gave me chills,” wrote one fan on Twitter, while another declared the song their “favourite” Midnights track. However, other fans took the view that Del Rey’s contribution to the song was rather minimal. “Snow On The Beach is so good that Lana is speechless,” one Swiftie joked. “Ok, so, Lana barely sings,” another user commented.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the top memes and tweets reacting to “Snow On The Beach.”