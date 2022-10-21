Twitter Believes Taylor Swift's Midnights Has Life-Changing Powers

During the action-packed MTV Video Music Awards in Aug. 2022, Taylor Swift delighted fans by announcing that her next album Midnights (aka TS10) was on the way. Prior to its release, Swift revealed that her latest project will tell “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.” She explained: “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams... For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve... we’ll meet ourselves.”

On Oct. 17, the Grammy award-winner unveiled the first lyrics from her 10th studio album on giant billboards in New York City, giving fans a first tease of what to expect. At the stroke of midnight on Oct. 21, Swift’s 13-track Midnights record finally dropped, sending social media into a predictable frenzy. Just three hours later, the “Bad Blood” hitmaker kept the surprises coming by releasing an extended version of her new album — titled Midnights (3 a.m. Edition) — which features seven additional songs.

With an abundance of brand-new tracks, including “Lavender Haze” and “Anti-Hero,” Swifties have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the singer’s newest EP. “Every song on Midnights could be in an episode of Skins, real music is back baby,” one enthusiastic fan tweeted.

“This is probably Taylor's most un-skippable album. Midnights is just that good from start to finish,” another user commented. Meanwhile, a common theme among the reactions was a feeling that the album has the ability to change the trajectory of the listener’s life. “I fear I’ll never be the same,” one fan remarked.

See our pick of the top online reactions to Midnights, below.