Taylor Swift holds many hats, from singer-songwriter to actor and director. However, the title she’s most proud of may surprise you — but it also makes total sense. Prior to her Aug. 5 Eras Tour show in Los Angeles, the Grammy winner wrote a sweet letter to Alicia Keys’ 8-year-old son Genesis — but it’s her letterhead that’s really grabbing fans’ attention, purely for how on-brand it is.

As seen in Keys’ Instagram video, Swift sent Genesis a letter before he went to the Eras Tour, telling him how happy she was to see him again after their viral meet-cute at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “Gen, Hi my friend!!” she wrote. “I was so excited when I heard you were coming tonight!! I hope you have so much fun at the show. I’ll be waving at you. Love, Taylor.” But more importantly, her note was handwritten on stationary that had a letterhead with her name and two titles: “Songwriter • feline enthusiast.”

Swift is the proud owner of three cats who make the occasional appearance on her social media, music videos, and even merch, all of whom are named after popular TV and film characters. Swift got her first cat Meredith Grey in 2011 before welcoming Olivia Benson, who is currently the third richest pet in the world. She adopted her most recent addition to the family, Benjamin Button, after meeting him on the set of her “ME!” music video in 2019.

Immediately, Swifties on Twitter started laughing at the letterhead, calling her “unserious” and celebrating that she’s a “dork” at heart.

However, true Swifties know that cat vocabulary has been Swift’s letterhead preference for years now. In 2020, Swift wrote a letter to a fan who completed his Ph.D., which also read “songwriter/feline enthusiast” at the bottom. A year prior, the executive director of the Tennessee Equality Project shared a letter that Swift had written to explain her $113,000 donation to the organization. This time, it was written on stationary that said, “Taylor Swift / Born In 1989 / Loves Cats.” No matter what Swift does, she’s truly committed to incorporating feline representation.