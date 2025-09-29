Taylor Swift is still adjusting to The Life of a Showgirl, even after nearly two decades in the music business. On Sept. 29, the singer released a new commercial for Target to promote the store’s exclusive vinyl of her upcoming 12th album, in which she cleverly makes fun of herself and proves that being a showgirl isn’t as easy as it may look.

In the new ad, Swift takes on the role of director — perhaps a hint that she will helm her upcoming music video for “The Fate of Ophelia,” much like how she’s self-directed most of her videos in the past five years. This time, she’s trying to direct a star who isn’t quite following her cues.

“Alright, we’re still rolling, we’re going to try this again, OK? We’re elegant, we’re luxurious, we’re in front of the most beautiful pink vinyl we’ve ever seen,” Swift commands into a matching pink megaphone. “What is going on with the posture? It’s giving no, girl, not showgirl. What are we doing?”

Of course, she’s trying to direct herself, dressed in full showgirl garb. Instead of giving “elegance” and “charm” like director Swift asks, showgirl Swift clumsily throws glitter around and nearly falls backwards on her stilettos. “She’s got cat hair all over her,” director Swift whispers, referencing her three cats.

Target / Taylor Swift

To her credit, the director refuses to give up on her star. “Is there a school we can very quickly send her to?” she asks, as showgirl Swift holds up a Target-exclusive poster while knocking down a paint can. “Come on, honey, this is show business,” she concludes, subtly nodding to her one of the songs on her new album, “Honey.”

Posting the ad on social media, Swift was also optimistic that her showgirl self could get it together before the album release. “She’s got 4 days left to rehearse for her big moment…,” she wrote, with a crying laughing emoji.

Select Target stores will be open at midnight local time, so fans can pick up their CDs and vinyls right as the album drops on Oct. 3.