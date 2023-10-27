Ever since Taylor Swift revealed the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” tracks on Sept. 20, Swifties have been counting down the days until their first listen of the unreleased tracks.

Fans had good reason to be so excited, too, as Swift declared on Aug. 10 that the 1989 (TV) Vault tracks are some of her favorites to date.

“To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “I can’t believe they were ever left behind.”

One of the most anticipated Vault tracks is “Now That We Don’t Talk,” which was penned by Swift and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff during the original 1989 recording sessions.

Keep scrolling for the full “Now That We Don’t Talk (From The Vault)” lyrics and the true meaning behind the 1989 (TV) track.

What Is “Now That We Don’t Talk” About?

Within minutes of “Now That We Don’t Talk” dropping, Swifties were busy dissecting the song’s lyrics that seem to allude to one of Swift’s ex-lovers.

Some fans concluded that the vault track could be about her former flame Conor Kennedy, the grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, whom she briefly dated back in 2012.

However, the general consensus among Swifties is that “Now That We Don’t Talk” is about her year-long romantic fling with Harry Styles.

Taylor Swift in 2023 John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Styles and Swift dated for one year between 2012 and 2013, around the same time as the original 1989 writing sessions, which also birthed album tracks such as “Style” and “Out of the Woods” — which are also believed to be about her relationship with Styles.

As for “Now That We Don’t Talk,” fans pointed to lyrics such as “You grew your hair long” — which seems to reference Styles, who famously grew his hair out shortly after the pair broke up.

“‘Now That We Don't Talk’ is so Harry styles coded,” one Swiftie said of the 1989 (TV) Vault track, while another fan commented: “This song is kind of Harry's ‘I Bet You Think About Me (Sad Autumn Girl Version).’”

Why Didn’t It Make The Album?

In a voice note posted to Tumblr, Swift explained that “Now That We Don’t Talk” initially didn’t make 1989 because there wasn’t enough time to complete it.

“It was so hard to leave it behind, but I think we wrote it a little bit towards the end of the process and we couldn’t get the production right at the time,” she said. “But we had tons of time to perfect the production this time.”

Taylor Swift arrives for the "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" concert movie world premiere in Los Angeles, California on October 11, 2023. VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Swift notes that “Now That We Don’t Talk” may be the shortest song she’s ever written, but it doesn’t lack a single thing. “I think it packs a punch,” she said. “I think it really goes in. For the short amount of time we have, I think it makes its point.”

“Now That We Don’t Talk” Lyrics

You went to a party

I heard from everybody

You part the crowd like the Red Sea

Don't even get me started

Did you get anxious though

On the way home?

I guess I'll never ever know

Now that we don't talk

You grew your hair long

You got new icons

And from the outside

It looks like you're tryin' lives on

I miss the old ways

You didn't have to change

But I guess I don't have a say

Now that we don't talk

I call my mom, she said that it was for the best

Remind myself the morе I gave, you'd want me less

I cannot bе your friend, so I pay the price of what I lost

And what it cost, now that we don't talk

What do you tell your friends we

Shared dinners, long weekends with?

Truth is I can't pretend it's

Platonic, it's just ended, so

I call my mom, she said to get it off my chest (Off my chest)

Remind myself the way you faded 'til I left ('Til I left)

I cannot be your friend, so I pay the price of what I lost (Of what I lost)

And what it cost, now that we don't talk

I don't have to pretend I like acid rock

Or that I'd like to be on a mega yacht

With important men who think important thoughts

Guess maybe I am better off now that we don't talk

And the only way back to my dignity

Was to turn into a shrouded mystery

Just like I had been when you were chasing me

Guess this is how it has to be now that we don't talk