Taylor Swift was spotted living it up in Belfast. Yes, really. Together with her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, who has been working on BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Conversation with Friends, Swift has spent a lot of time exploring the city.

On Friday (Sep. 10), the Cardigan singer spent a night out at The Tipsy Bird in Belfast, a cocktail bar where she enjoyed their margaritas, according to the bar’s Facebook page. “We can confirm she is just as lovely as you would expect and was kind enough to take a picture with our team,” the bar wrote.

Swift also connected with local musician Tiernán Heffron, who performs at the bar every Friday. Speaking to BBC News NI about the encounter, Heffron is still in disbelief that he actually met – and sang with – the singer. “I was getting set up and someone came over to tell me Taylor Swift had just walked in,” he explained, adding that no one knew she would be there. “The back of my knees just dropped. I was excited because any other singer-songwriter would dream of this moment.”

Heffron, a big fan of her music himself, even asked Swift to sing with him. “My heart was beating so fast,” he continued. “I just went for it and I had her up singing and dancing to ‘Tell My Ma’ – she was having a blast.” In the middle of the three-hour set, Swift came up to Heffron “with a big smile and said: ‘You’re so good – how can I follow you?’” Heffron went on to tell her his name, adding that he worked in a special needs school alongside his music. Swift then asked him for a selfie, tipped the musician, and gave him some solid advice.

“Right now you are putting in your 10,000 hours – this is not your first gig – you’re confident and you’re doing great”, she said, according to Heffron. The Irish singer-songwriter later posted about his meeting with Swift on Instagram, adding that she “was the most lovely person” and that he’s “ready and excited for what’s to come.”

As for what else Swift did during her time in the Irish city, she and Alwyn were also spotted on Thursday (Sep. 9) at a modern French restaurant in the city called Shu. “Taylor was so lovely and really is a beautiful person inside and out,” She wrote in a Facebook post. “She kindly agreed to take photos with all our team,” they added, accompanied by a dozen adorable pics of Swift and their employees.