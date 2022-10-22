Taylor Swift didn’t have to wait up to see if Midnights broke any records. Less than 24 hours after its Oct. 21 release, the 11-time Grammy winner’s 10th studio LP became the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The music streaming service announced the news shortly after 6 p.m. on the same day Midnights dropped.

Even the “Anti-Hero” singer herself couldn’t believe she’d achieved the honor so, well, swiftly — though she knew exactly who to thank. “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?!” she tweeted at her Swifties on Oct. 21, while reacting to Spotify’s announcement. “Like what even just happened??!?!”

Really though, the distinction shouldn’t have been too unbelievable. When Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version) in November she broke two other Spotify records: most-streamed album in a day by a female and most-streamed female artist in a single day. The previous record holder? Swift, following the Folklore’s 2020 drop.

Of course, that wasn’t the only all-time streaming record her new album broke on Day One. Later the same day, Apple Music also revealed that Midnights was officially their its “biggest pop album of all time,” based on first-day streams. Oh yeah, she hit that milestone in well under 24 hours, too. (At least as of June, Drake’s 2021 Certified Lover Boy still holds Apple Music’s record for most first-day streams worldwide across all genres, according to Billboard.)

As an added bonus, Swift dropped a 3am Edition of Midnights just hours into release day for a total of 20 new tracks. “Surprise! I think of Midnights as a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour,” she captioned an Oct. 21 Instagram post. “However! There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them 3am tracks.”

What’s more, she even gifted fans with an “Anti-Hero” music video, which she both wrote and directed. Upon revealing the track’s title on Oct. 3, she shared a behind-the-song featurette, explaining how the track is not only deeply personal, but also one of her favorites she’s ever written.

“I don’t think I’ve delved this far into my insecurities in this detail before,” she said in the Instagram clip, calling “Anti-Hero” a “guided tour” of those insecurities. “I struggle a lot with the idea that my life has become unmanageably sized and, not to sound too dark, I struggle with the idea of not feeling like a person.”

Swift continued, “We all hate things about ourselves, and it’s all of those aspects of the things we dislike and like about ourselves that we have to come to terms with if we’re going to be this person. So I like ‘Anti-Hero’ a lot because I think it’s really honest.”

Based on the records Midnights is already smashing, it seems her candor is certainly resonating with fans.