For nearly a year, Taylor Swift fans have been eagerly awaiting the singer’s next re-recording, which is expected to be Reputation (Taylor’s Version). They’ve crafted a slew of theories about potential release dates, and many Swifties thought signs were pointing to an announcement at an Eras Tour show in London.

Her last London show was Tuesday, Aug. 20, and obviously, that didn’t happened.

Without missing a step, fans have already started developing new theories, but that didn’t stop them from sharing their disappointment on X, formerly Twitter.

The Swifties’ New Theory

One of the most prevalent theories is that Reputation (TV) will be released on Friday, Sept. 13, which could theoretically still happen. But the newest theory looks to a different date entirely.

Some fans speculate that Swift will now announce Reputation (TV) at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11. She is the most-nominated artist with 10 nods, including one for Video of the Year, which she’s won for the past two years. She hasn’t confirmed her attendance, but is expected to attend.

In the past, she’s used award shows to reveal new albums, having announced Midnights at the 2022 VMAs and Tortured Poets at the 2024 Grammys.

So why the VMAs? It’s where her infamous feud with Kanye West began.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

After all, Reputation was partially inspired by her 2016 clash with West and his then-wife, Kim Kardashian. Their history with Swift began at the 2009 VMAs, when West stormed Swift’s acceptance speech to contest her win for Best Female Video.

What Happened On Aug. 20

TAS2024/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While there wasn’t an album at her final show of the tour’s European leg, Swift still had some tricks up her sleeve. She surprised fans by bringing out two special guests, collaborators Florence + the Machine and Jack Antonoff.

During the Tortured Poets act, she unexpectedly launched into “Florida!!!” and her duet partner, Florence, joined her onstage. A few songs later, Antonoff came out during the “Secret Songs” segment for an acoustic mash-up of “Death By a Thousand Cuts” and “Getaway Car.”