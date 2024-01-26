Taylor Swift’s Rep (TV) Announcement May Be Hiding In Plain Sight

It’s been three months since Taylor Swift released 1989 (Taylor’s Version). Since then, she’s worn black, snake print, and reptile green galore, which means one thing: Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is imminent.

Since October, Swifties have been doing their best detective work to figure out when the singer will announce and release her fifth “Taylor’s Version” album. And a new viral theory, stemming from possible Easter eggs in her Eras Tour setlist, predicts an April announcement.

As first pointed out by Swiftie @tayslotsversion on X, the order of Swift’s eras on the concert setlist seems to correspond with the months she announces her “Taylor’s Version” albums. For instance, Fearless is the show’s second act, and she confirmed the Fearless (TV) release date in February 2021.

Taylor Swift announces 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' at The Eras Tour on May 05, 2023. John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This pattern is accurate for every re-recording thus far. Swift announced Speak Now (TV), the show’s fifth act, in May 2023. The Red era comes next, and she revealed Red (TV) in June 2021. Finally, she announced 1989, the concert’s eighth act, on Aug. 9.

If this trend continues, Swift will announce the release of Reputation (TV) sometime in April. However, there’s one factor that could potentially disrupt this pattern.

Why The Setlist May Be Misleading

Since the Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023, Swift has revealed her “Taylor’s Version” albums at her shows, announcing Speak Now (TV) onstage in Nashville and 1989 (TV) in Los Angeles.

In both instances, Swift made a speech about the album, then dramatically unveiled the cover art and release date on the big screen before performing a song from the album for the first “Secret Song” on the night.

Taylor Swift announcing 1989 (Taylor’s Version) during The Eras Tour on August 9, 2023. Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Because she’s on tour throughout 2024, it makes sense that Swift would keep up this tradition for Reputation (TV) and her self-titled debut album, which is expected to be her final “Taylor’s Version” album. However, she has no shows scheduled for April, which means that either Swift will break this pattern or announce Reputation (TV) in a different way.

A previous viral theory pointed to the “Karma” music video, which showed a sky blue nail next to the “eight” on a latte clock, and a black nail next to the “two.” Since Swift announced 1989 (TV) in August, this predicts she’ll announce Reputation (TV) in February.

She’ll also be performing shows across Japan, Australia, and Singapore in February, giving her plenty of opportunities to reveal Reputation (TV) onstage. However, if she releases the album in April, as one fan suspects, this setlist theory could still ring true.