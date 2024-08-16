Another day, another reason to think that Taylor Swift is about to announce Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Swifties have been waiting for her next re-recording for ages, after the singer released 1989 (TV) in October 2023, before unexpectedly swerving and releasing an entirely new album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April.

As a coping method, investigative Swifties have crafted a seemingly infinte amount of theories to figure out when Reputation (TV) will be revealed and released. And on Aug. 15, as she played her fourth London show of the Eras Tour, Swift might’ve left some Rep (TV)-shaped Easter eggs.

“thank You, aimEe”

For just a few hours, Swift released a new digital-exclusive edition of The Tortured Poets Department on her website, which included a live version of “thanK you, aIMee” from the Eras Tour (mashed up with her Speak Now hit “Mean”). However, Swifties quickly noticed that she made a little clever switcheroo.

Swift changed the title of “thanK you, aIMee,” which highlights Kim Kardashian’s name in capital letters, into “thank You, aimEe,” as a nod to Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reputation was in part inspired by her 2016 feud with the then-couple, and the immense backlash she received from it. It’s likely “thank You, aimEe” (no matter how it’s spelled) could be Swift’s final song on the matter, as she seemingly thanks Kardashian (and now West) for making her the strong person she is today — without letting them forget how they wronged her.

The timing of Swift changing the song’s title has fans suspicious that Reputation (TV) is afoot, especially given the theories that the re-recording will be released on Sept. 13 or Oct. 11. If true, an announcement would need to be made soon (unless she’s planning a surprise drop).

“A Lot Going On At The Moment”

If that wasn’t enough to get fans hyped, Swift also wore a t-shirt that read, “a lot going on at the moment,” at her Aug. 15 show. This could be deciphered as a very direct hint that something big is about to happen — or it can be a complete red herring.

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the lead-up to her surprise 2020 albums Folklore and Evermore, Swift captioned Instagram posts with “not a lot going on at the moment,” which was the original slogan from the “22” music video. Swift obviously had much going on, as revealed when she dropped those albums just a few weeks later.

That said, Swift has worn that shirt multiple times on the Eras Tour, where big things have been announced. If she follows her tradition of revealing “Taylor’s Version” releases onstage at the Eras Tour, she could be gearing up to announce Rep (TV), perhaps at her eighth and final London show on Aug. 20.