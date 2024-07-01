Taylor Swift’s Stage Malfunction At The Eras Tour Is Going Viral

Taylor Swift knows how to shake off mistakes on the Eras Tour, from wardrobe mishaps to technical issues, some of which have lovingly become known as the “Errors Tour.” At her June 30 show in Dublin, the singer experienced a stage malfunction that left her briefly stranded. However, she handled the situation like a pro.

As Swift began to sing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” during the Tortured Poets Department act, the riser that she was standing on failed to lower down. As seen in viral videos, Swift’s platform was the only one not to disappear back into the stage when planned, leaving her stranded above the stage.

Luckily, her backup dancer Jan Ravnik helped her out. Immediately, Swift sat down on her riser as Ravnik dramatically walked over, remaining in character, and lifted her down from the platform. Swift gave him a smile and did not miss a single note of the song.

Taylor’s Eras Tour Glitches

Taylor Swift performs on stage during The Eras Tour on June 18, 2024 in Cardiff, Wales. Shirlaine Forrest/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This is not the first time that Swift’s stage has let her down while performing. During a Cincinnati show in June 2023, the elevator that takes Swift beneath the stage for costume changes didn’t work after performing “Look What You Made Me Do” at the end of the Reputation act. Thinking quickly, Swift sprinted to the back of the main stage to change her wardrobe and not miss her next cue.

Later that night, she joked about the technical malfunction in a TikTok comment, remarking that she’s “still swift AF boi,” making a pun with her last name.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour on June 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland. Charles McQuillan/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Recently, Swift’s large LED screens have been experiencing multiple glitches during the tour’s UK and European leg, especially her first three London shows from June 21 to 23. However, some fans think these errors may be intentional.

At her June 22 show, the screen froze at the precise moment when Swift glared at the camera, against a black-and-white filter that made her eyes look scary. Some Swifties thought it could be a hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may finally be on the horizon, calling the glitch “Reputation era-coded.”

While the screens have glitched on several other occasions that definitely weren’t Reputation-coded, if anyone could disguise a technical issue as an Easter egg, it’s Swift.