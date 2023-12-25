Hi, my name is Taylor Swift — and welcome to the Errors Tour. Yes, you read that correctly.

Swift’s Eras Tour may have been one of the defining events of 2023, but truly, the most culturally significant moment of the year was the Errors Tour, a.k.a. all of the bloopers and mishaps that Swift made along the way.

The actual Eras Tour is a behemoth, with Swift performing an astounding 45 songs from all of her ten studio albums, including two rotating acoustic songs, over three and a half hours. Naturally, a production this large lends itself to the occasional blunder, which have become some of the most candid and hilarious moments of the show.

Luckily, the singer embraces these errors just as much as her fans do, even making them a part of the end credits of her Eras Tour film. And with over 80 more shows to go in 2024, when Swift will travel across Asia, Australia, and Europe before coming back to North America, there will surely be more fun bloopers to come.

Below, revisit the best Swiftian bloopers of 2023.

“Plail To Plan”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on March 31, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Omar Vega/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift got her words jumbled while performing “Mastermind” at her April 1 show in Arlington, attended by this writer. Instead of singing “If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” she pronounced “fail” as “plail,” which is now how I sing it every time.

Missing Her Dive

Before the Midnights act, Swift dives under her stage and pretends to swim through the catwalk before washing up on “shore” (the main stage). But at her April 13 show in Tampa, she missed her cue, leading to many laughs in the audience as a confused Swift searched for an opening to jump. She made the most of her mistake, lifting her arms dramatically as she prepared to swan-dive.

“Is It Whiskey First?”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on April 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift chose “Gorgeous” as the second secret song of her April 29 show in Atlanta, and messed up the second pre-chorus. “Whiskey on ice, I — the sunset,” she sang. She got so confused that she needed help. “Sunset and Vine, whiskey on ice, is it whiskey first or sunset?” she asked, to which everyone answered “whiskey.”

“What a shame, I practiced this all day,” she said, exasperated.

Cape Goes Rogue

At her May 12 show in Philadelphia, the cape Swift dons for her performance of “willow” worked against her, landing on top of her hand as she attempted to twirl around during her witchy dance break. In typical Swiftian fashion, she shook it off (literally) and kept going, but it happened again a few months later in Mexico City during the exact same move.

The Haunted Piano

The May 21 show in Foxborough was an infamous “rain show,” pouring so hard that Swift had to wipe giant puddles of water off her secret song piano. This came back to haunt her — literally — the next night when the piano started playing bum notes all on its own.

“Oh my, do you hear that? Is that happening for you too?” she asked the crowd, who were equally as stunned.

Fighting With Sequins

Swift went into a literal “Lavender Haze” while performing the song on May 27 in New Jersey, when her lavender fur coat got caught in her lavender sequined gown. For the next five seconds, she only focused on trying to get the knot undone, which looked like she was attempting to swat away a fly.

Screaming At Nothing

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on June 2, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At her June 4 show in Chicago, Swift ran into a sound issue when her microphone suddenly stopped working before “Lover.” She screamed “Hello!” into the mic, which only the first few rows heard. But instead of panicking, she hammed it up, hitting the mic as if it were a TV remote and making funny faces before someone came with a backup.

Swallowing A Fly

Swift’s June 4 show was full of surprises, including a guest even she didn’t know about. “I swallowed a bug, I'm so sorry,” she told the crowd, who roared with laughter as she attempted to cough out the critter. Sadly, she failed. “Oh delicious,” she sarcastically remarked. “Is there any chance none of you saw that?”

Everyone did, but it just made the show even more special.

Tissue Break

Taylor Swift performs onstage during “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour” on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. Scott Legato/TAS23/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even Swift isn’t immune to pesky colds. At her June 9 show in Detroit, she had to request a tissue from her “champagne problems” piano and blow her nose in front of the crowd. “It’s getting to the point where it’s gonna get messy for me,” she said.

Naturally, the audience cheered on her snot.

“Swift AF Boi”

The stage let Swift down again at her June 30 show in Cincinnati, when the elevator that usually takes her to a quick change after “Look What You Made Me Do” didn’t go down. She acted quickly and ran to the main stage ahead of her dancers, exiting through the back door.

Swift commented on a TikTok video of the mishap after the show, joking that she’s “still swift af boi.”

The “Last Kiss” Curse

Swift’s performance of “Last Kiss” on July 8 was cursed, as she messed up not once, but twice. She asked for permission to restart, but then double-checked the lyrics the second time and promised not to mess up again.

Secret Song Dress

Swift has just seconds to put on her dress for the secret songs segment, meaning she doesn’t always get it right. On two separate occasions, she made the same mistake of not slipping her left arm into the sleeve properly. “I’ve done it again,” she remarked the second time, pleading with the crowd, “Don’t look at that!” Naturally, when she unveiled her first secret song, they stopped looking.

The Barbie Heel

Taylor Swift performs at "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" on November 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TAS2023/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During one of her last 2023 shows in Rio de Janeiro, the red bottom of Swift’s Christian Louboutin boot somehow broke off. Rather than switch her shoes, she simply threw the heel into the crowd and stood tip-toe for the rest of the Lover act, just like Barbie.

There’s nothing Swift can’t do.