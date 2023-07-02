Taylor Swift Shook Off Her Latest Eras Tour Mishap In A Viral TikTok Comment

Taylor Swift is shaking off the most recent Eras Tour stage malfunction like a pro. During the first of two shows in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 30, the trapdoor that normally drops the singer beneath the stage for a quick wardrobe change failed to open after she finished her Reputation set with “Look What You Made Me Do.” Naturally, Swift thought on her feet and took off in a sprint, exiting the old-fashioned way, along with the rest of her backup dancers, as seen in a fan’s TikTok video. While some affectionately poked fun at the “Errors Tour,” several others praised the 12-time Grammy winner’s quick thinking — “what a queen to stay on schedule!” one wrote — dubbing the viral moment, “Run (Taylor’s Version).”

A second TikTok clip of the mishap — aptly given the AWOLNATION “Run” treatment — even caught the attention of Swift, who took the opportunity to poke fun at herself. In the comments section, the 12-time Grammy winner joked that she’s “still swift af boi,” sending fans into a whole new frenzy. “Still swift af boi is a new friendship bracelet I hope to see,” one Swiftie wrote. Even language education program Duolingo’s owl mascot chimed in that it was “getting swift af boi tattooed on my wing.”

Despite the slight misstep, Swift seemed to have the time of her life in Ohio. “Cincinnati I couldn’t love you more. Had the best two nights with you!!” the “Cruel Summer” singer tweeted on July 2, shouting-out her “special” performances with opener Gracie Abrams and The National’s Aaron Dessner. Meanwhile, she’s also “counting down the minutes til Speak Now (my version) comes out July 7th WHICH IS VERY SOON,” in ‌case you were wondering.

As Swift also announced on Twitter, her July 1 Cincinnati show’s start time was moved up an hour amid an inclement “weather situation.” The schedule change meant that opening act MUNA was able to play her set, but Abrams had to sit out night two, per Billboard. However, Swift made it up to the singer, inviting Abrams to perform “I Miss You, I’m Sorry” during her usual “secret songs” set, which consisted of three tracks for the first time ever. Cincinnati native and frequent collaborator Dessner, for his part, also strummed alongside Swift to Evermore’s “Ivy,” for the segment.

Fans weren’t joking about the “Errors Tour” for nothing, though. Since kicking off on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona, the “Midnight Rain” singer has rolled with the punches through everything from torrential downpours, wardrobe malfunctions, and, yes, an even splashier onstage mishap. During Swift’s April 13 stop in Tampa, Florida, the stage failed to open in time for her for the concert’s big stage dive moment. Ever the professional, the singer laughed off the viral miscue then, too.

As one Swiftie commented, at the time: “Taylor Swift always knows how to handle any situation with grace and professionalism.”