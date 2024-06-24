Taylor Swift’s history-making Eras Tour has broken records and become a cultural event in almost every place she visits, from opening night in Arizona to shows across South America, Asia, and Australia. However, London may take the crown for the tour’s wildest shows yet.

On June 21, Swift took the stage for her first Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium, where she’s scheduled to perform an astounding eight shows — more than any other city on the trek.

The London shows were full of A-list crowds, surprise appearances for the fans, and even a couple of blunders that will go down in Errors Tour history. Not only did Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce fly across the pond to support her all weekend, but he even brought along his brother, former NFL player Jason, and sister-in-law Kylie for the fun.

Reflecting on Instagram, Swift called the London shows “surreal” and said they had “some of the loudest crowds I’ve ever heard.” She also gave a shoutout to her surprise guests, including her beau. “I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut,” she wrote, with a heart-face emoji. “Never going to forget these shows.”

Swift is set to return to Wembley Stadium for five more shows in August, and if this weekend was any indication, future attendees are in for an exciting ride. Here are the seven wildest moments from Swift’s first three London shows of the Eras Tour.

1. The A-Listers Arrived In Style

Even if nothing else had happened, Swift’s London shows would have been notable for the guest list alone. The June 21 show was attended by Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann, Cara Delevingne, Nicola Coughlan, Jonathan Van Ness, and even some members of the Royal Family. Prince William took his three children George, Charlotte, and Louis, and even posed with Swift and Kelce backstage.

Taylor Swift with Prince William, Travis Kelce, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. Instagram / Taylor Swift

The next night drew Tom Cruise, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Liam Hemsworth, Greta Gerwig, Theo James, Jamie Dornan, and Rachel Zegler, the latter of whom danced with fans on the floor rather than watch from the VIP area. Even Jason and Kylie Kelce returned for a second round.

However, the final show of the weekend was perhaps the most star-studded. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Andrew Scott had a Fleabag reunion, while Sophie Turner, Ellie Goulding, Cate Blanchett, and even the legendary Paul McCartney himself were also in attendance.

2. Prince William Shook It Off

While Prince William took his three children to the show, he seemed to have more fun than any of them. As seen in a viral video, eagle-eyed attendees caught the Prince of Wales dancing his tail off to Swift’s 2014 hit “Shake It Off.” The future King of England at least knows how to have fun.

3. A Moving BFF Reunion Onstage

Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams of Paramore perform during The Eras Tour on June 22, 2024 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the second London show, Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams, who has been opening for the European leg with her band, joined Swift onstage for the first time. The two performed their Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) collab “Castles Crumbling” together, and Williams even dressed for the occasion in a purple dress that could’ve come straight from the Speak Now era.

Before singing, the two reflected on their friendship, with Williams calling Swift her “longest music friend” and recalling when they last performed together at the Speak Now Tour in 2012. “You had me come down a grand staircase,” she said. “I barely remember it!”

4. Taylor Swallowed A Bug — Again

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour on June 21, 2024 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In the latest addition to the Errors Tour (aka the series of Swift’s hilarious Eras Tour blunders), Swift swallowed another bug. While performing “All Too Well,” a bug landed in her mouth, and she had to ask the audience to take over for a few seconds as she coughed it out.

This previously happened at a Chicago show in June 2023, when Swift told the crowd, “This is gonna happen again.” It took another year, but it did happen again. Just call her Prophet Swift.

5. Take That, Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs on June 20, 2024 in London, England. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift and Foo Fighters both played in London over the same weekend, and lead singer Dave Grohl had some thoughts. “I tell you, man, you don't want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift,” he told the crowd on June 22. “We've had more than a few eras and more than a few f*cking errors as well. Just a couple. That's because we actually play live. What? Just saying.”

At her June 23 show, Swift appeared to respond to Grohl’s insinuations that she doesn’t play live after the audience gave an extended round of applause. “Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew— who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight — they deserve this so much,” she said. “So does every one of my fellow performers.”

6. Gracie Abrams Made An Eras Tour Comeback

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams perform on stage during The Eras Tour on June 23, 2024 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Swift’s former Eras Tour opener Gracie Abrams (who will return to the tour this fall) surprised fans at the June 23 show to perform her new collaboration with Swift, “Us,” for the first time. Before Abrams took the piano, the two reflected on how their new song was created, with Swift joking that they were “pretty hammered” while writing, which ended with them extinguishing a fire.

7. Travis Kelce Took The Stage

Taylor Swift is joined on stage by Travis Kelce at The Eras Tour on June 23, 2024 in London, England. Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

After two nights of watching from the sidelines, Kelce decided that he wanted to get in on the fun (à la Ken joining Barbie’s dance party). At the June 23 show, he surprised fans by coming on stage for the comedic bit where Swift’s dancers get her ready to perform “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

For his part, Kelce carried Swift, who pretends to be unconscious at first, to the bed where her dancers wake her up and change her costume. As they dressed her, he helped hype the audience before pretending to touch up her makeup with a brush. Swift held back her smiles as she stayed in character for the bit, but it was clear that she was just as charmed as the crowd.