Taylor Swift remains squarely in her NFL era. On Oct. 12, the singer-songwriter took a break from promoting her Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie to attend her third Kansas City Chiefs game of the season, where she cheered on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Wearing an oversized Chiefs windbreaker jacket, that has subsequently sold out, Swift watched from the stands of the Arrowhead Stadium as Travis’ team secured a 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos.

Per the Daily Mail, Swift was in good company at the game, which she enjoyed alongside Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce. This marks the second time the pair have hung out at the home of the Chiefs. On Sept. 24, Swift fueled dating rumors when she stopped by the Kansas City stadium to support the NFL tight end beside his mother.

Donna Kelce Has Opinions Of Swift

Donna recently disclosed what she makes of her son’s reported romance with the Grammy winner, describing Swift as “very sweet and down to earth” on the Got It From My Momma podcast.

“I feel like I'm in an alternate universe,” Donna said of the singer’s astronomical fame. “It’s something I've never been involved with before.”

Travis’ mom also discussed the intense media coverage surrounding her son’s relationship with Swift. “It seems to just continue and every week just seems to trump the week before,” she added. “It’s really kind of wild, a wild ride.”

RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images/Denver Post/Getty Images

Swift has become a regular fixture at Kansas City Chief games as of late. On Oct. 1, the singer was also spotted rooting for Travis alongside the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, and Sophie Turner from a VIP suite at the MetLife Stadium as his team took on the New York Jets.

Romance rumors between Swift and the NFL star emerged in July this year when Travis attended the Kansas City stop on her global Eras Tour, where he had intended to give the “Lover” hitmaker his number.

Rumors later swirled that the pair had been “quietly hanging out,” and on Sept. 28, People reported that the couple were simply “having fun” while getting to know one another.