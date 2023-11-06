Taylor Swift is rooting for her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce, even when she’s not attending his games. On Nov. 5, the singer showed her support for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a very subtle way after they won against the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany, and he achieved a personal milestone along the way.

According to The Athletic, Kelce is now the all-time biggest leading receiver in the Chiefs history, receiving 10,941 yards across his NFL career. Receiving yards is the number of yards that a player is able to run while maintaining possession of the ball.

Kelce takes the record from Tony Gonzalez, who received 10,940 yards while playing for the Chiefs from 1998 to 2008.

Swift’s Subtle Support

PEOPLE posted about Kelce’s achievement on Instagram, and in response, Swift “liked” the post from her own account. This marks Swift’s first public acknowledgment of her relationship with Kelce.

Taylor Swift liking an Instagram post about Travis Kelce’s football milestone. Instagram / PEOPLE

The two have been keeping their rumored romance to themselves, with Kelce often skirting questions about Swift, even from his brother Jason on their podcast.

At a press conference before their Germany game, a reporter asked Kelce if he was “in love” with Swift. “Um, I’m gonna keep my personal relationship personal,” he said with a slight smirk, as seen in a viral video. “The latest status is I got to see her last week.”

Why Didn’t Swift Go To Kelce’s Game?

Swift and Kelce all but confirmed rampant relationship rumors when she attended her first Chiefs game in September to cheer him on.

She has gone to several games since, one of which with some of her famous friends in tow, but has missed out on his most recent games, including the match where he broke the Chiefs record.

Fans hold up signs for Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce during the NFL game between Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany on November 5, 2023. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images

Prior to the Germany game, Kelce declined to comment on the status of Swift’s attendance. “When I mention, or everyone knows she’s at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down,” he said. “I don’t want to mess with any of that stuff. I’m just going to keep that to myself.”

According to Page Six, Swift has been skipping his most recent games because she’s back in rehearsal mode for her never-ending Eras Tour, which she’s taking to South America starting on Nov. 9 in Argentina.

Instead, the night before his game, Swift had a girls’ night out in New York with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, Cara Delevingne, and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.