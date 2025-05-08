Taylor Swift is being quieter than ever — but that isn’t stopping Swifties from speculating what’s coming next. During her break, fans have been crafting theories about her 12th studio album (dubbed TS12), last two “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings, and even an Eras Tour documentary.

However, the project Swifties have been most impatient for in the past two years is Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Fans started theorizing about it when Swift released her last re-record, 1989 (Taylor’s Version), in October 2023.

Many predictions for the album’s announcement and release date have come and gone, but that hasn’t stopped fans on Reddit from crafting yet another theory. This one ties back to Swift’s 2025 Grammys look (which, yes, also inspired a TS12 theory) and speculates that Reputation (TV) will finally arrive this summer.

The July Theory

At the 2025 Grammys, Swift wore a pair of ruby earrings to match a very red and ruby-inspired dress. One Swiftie on Reddit pointed out that July’s birthstone is ruby, indicating that something may arrive or be announced that month.

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

While that something could be TS12 (or nothing at all), the fan also pointed out that the snake pendant Swift wore during her pre-recorded iHeartRadio Music Awards speech seemed to include rubies.

FOX

Swifties already took the necklace as a future Rep (TV) tease, given how snakes are such a big symbol of the Reputation era. If the rubies are indeed another one of Swift’s famous Easter eggs, then it’s possible that the re-recording will be either announced or released in July.

But, of course, there’s a good chance nothing will happen by July. That said, Swift hasn’t given any indication that Reputation (TV) has been abandoned, telling Time in December 2023 that the album’s “From the Vault” tracks are “fire.” Swift always has a plan — she’s just taking a long-deserved break first.