Taylor Swift never finished Reputation (Taylor’s Version) before buying back the masters of her first six albums, but that hasn’t stopped the Swifties from theorizing about it — specifically the “From the Vault” tracks. During an Oct. 7 radio interview on The Roula & Ryan Show, the singer spoke out about the speculation surrounding the still-unreleased songs and what her plans are now for dropping the Reputation (TV) vault tracks.

Back in May, when Swift announced she now owns all of her music, she teased that the Reputation (TV) vault tracks would still come out as promised. “There will be a time (if you’re into the idea) for the unreleased Vault tracks from that album to hatch,” she wrote in her letter.

When Will Taylor Release Rep (TV) Vault Tracks?

In the interview, Swift said she is grateful for the constant theories about Reputation (TV), because it makes her feel good about making the original album.

“Now that people are like, ‘Where are the vault tracks?’ It’s pretty exciting because that always was the album where I was like, ‘That was my favorite that I felt like didn’t really get a fair swing of it,’” she said. “Now that they’re like, ‘We love that album, we want more of it,’ it’s lovely. It’s wonderful.”

However, she made it clear that Swifties will have to wait a bit longer to hear the vault tracks. “There’s nothing coming from Reputation anytime soon,” she said.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Showgirl’s Time To Shine

Of course, Swift is busy focusing on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which already broke many records on Oct. 3, its release day. “This is so funny because we just had a new album come out, and I think that this moment is a pretty fantastic one,” she said. “We’ve got release parties in movie theaters, we’ve got people doing club night celebrations, and I’m so proud of it.”

Therefore, Swift wants her fans to enjoy her current album with her, rather than always look to the future. “I’ve never felt this way on a release week, where this is just pure joy and fun,” she said. “I’ve always had an element of extreme stress going into a release week like this... so what I would invite my fans to do is just be here with me, because this album is fantastic and we’re all having so much fun.”

However, Swift made it clear that she appreciates the fans’ passion for Reputation. “You have to understand how much Reputation has pleasantly surprised me over the years,” she said. “When that came out, I was like, ‘I love this album so much,’ and it just got thrown into a fire. It was a really crazy moment for me. And then you see it over the years, people have now decided that it’s their favorite of my albums, which is the coolest feeling in the world.”