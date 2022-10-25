Taylor Swift’s “Vigilante Shit” May Be Her Revenge Plot Against Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift warned us on her 2010 album Speak Now albm that there is nothing she does better than revenge. Twelve years later, on her new trap-inspired “Vigilante Shit,” Swift is at it again, telling a revenge story for the ages. She teases that she’s been dressing for revenge — and looking great while doing it. “I don't start shit, but I can tell you how it ends,” she sings. “Don’t get sad, get even.” Although she doesn’t name her target (as usual), Swifties think all roads her lead back to Scooter Braun, who bought the masters for Swift’s pre-2019 catalog as part of his deal to acquire her former record label Big Machine — much to the singer’s disapproval.

In the song’s second verse, Swift proudly sings about ratting out her target to his wife, who receives everything she deserves in the divorce. “She had thе envelope, whеre you think she got it from?” she taunts. “Now she gets the house, gets the kids, gets the pride / Picture me thick as thieves with your ex-wife.” In July 2021, Braun filed for divorce from Yael Cohen, which was just finalized on Sept. 21. The kicker? According to Page Six, he must pay his ex-wife a $20 million settlement and $60,000 a month in child support, plus she gets to keep their $30 million California estate in Brentwood (Braun recently bought a $65 million mansion, so he’s not exactly struggling).

In the song’s final verse, Swift drops a bomb that her target was involved in some shady deals. “While he was doin’ lines and crossin’ all of mine, someone told his white-collar crimes to the FBI,” she sings. Fans think she might be subtly nodding to a June 2021 fraud lawsuit against Braun, in which his former business partner Peter Comisar claims that the famous manager deceived him into leaving his lucrative job to help launch a failed private equity fund. Of course, Swift has nothing to do with the case, but it might have provided some creative inspiration.

While her problems with Braun are well-documented, there’s no proof that Swift was actually involved in the end of his marriage, and the likelihood of that scenario is very low. After all, she’s getting the best revenge of all with the success of her “Taylor’s Version” re-recordings. But given how fans are responding to “Vigilante Shit,” they find it interesting to imagine that she did play a role in the exes’ demise.