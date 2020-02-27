With her latest music video, Taylor Swift made it clear that she's not done fighting double standards in the music industry — or for what she deserves. Taylor Swift's Scooter Braun reference in "The Man" video subtly takes a dig at the manager and his deal with her former record label, Big Machine Records, and proves that she's not backing down from their feud. While the video — which features Swift donning prosthetics to become the titular "Man" — doesn't explicitly reference Braun in any way, eagle-eyed Swifties noticed that the singer included quite a few small digs at him via some of her signature easter eggs.

Around 50 seconds into the video, Swift's character steps off the subway, where he's been manspreading and flicking cigar ash into a woman's purse, to relieve himself against a wall. There, alongside the graffitied names of Swift's first six albums, is a sign declaring "Missing: If Found, Return To Taylor Swift," which is a reference to the fact that the singer no longer owns the master recordings to those records. Swift took a further dig at Braun with the sign on the other side of "The Man," which declares that there are no scooters allowed. Sorry, Braun, you're definitely not welcome on this platform.

