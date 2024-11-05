Taylor Swift faced a major technical error during one of her recent Eras Tour concerts, but it didn’t take much for the singer to “Shake It Off.” On Nov. 1, Swift performed a sold-out show in Indianapolis, and while performing “Lavender Haze” inside the Lucas Oil Stadium, her microphone began to malfunction.

In a now-viral TikTok posted by a fan at the concert, Swift can be heard saying “I need a new pack” during the performance, addressing the crew backstage. “I just need a new wireless pack because this one is out of battery, please,” she added while powering through the Midnights album track.

A crew member eventually came onstage to assist the Grammy winner, who took off her lavender-colored coat while her microphone pack was being swapped. “Thank you,” Swift said to the crew member as they left the stage, before continuing with the show like nothing ever happened.

The singer’s legion of Swifties quickly praised her handling of the technical glitch on TikTok. “Love how she did that! Taylor and her complete team are an oiled machine,” one fan wrote. “Literally nothing phases her! Our resilient queen,” another commented, while someone else wrote, “She’s a pro!”

Taylor Swift performing at the Eras Tour. John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Errors Tour

This wasn’t the first onstage mishap handled by Swift during her Eras Tour, jokingly referred to as the “Errors Tour,” which is scheduled to conclude in Vancouver on Dec. 8, 2024, after almost two years.

While performing in Milan, Italy in July, the singer performed a surprise mashup of Reputation’s “Getaway Car” and 1989’s “Out of the Woods” — much to the delight of her adoring fans. However, Swift’s piano began to malfunction during the performance.

“We have finally broken this thing,” she joked to the European crowd before a crew member rushed to her assistance. As captured in a viral fan video, Swift then declared “Oh, I did it” after fixing the issue, and continued playing.

At her June 30 show in Dublin, Ireland, Swift was also left stranded on a rising platform above the main stage while performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.” As seen in viral videos, the stage riser failed to lower back down during the concert, and Swift’s Eras Tour backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, eventually came to her rescue by carrying her back down to the main stage.