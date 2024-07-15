Taylor Swift's Onstage Eras Tour Malfunction Is Going Viral

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour continues to live up to its reputation as the “Errors Tour.” On July 14, the singer performed her second sold-out concert in Milan, Itlay, during which she treated fans to not one, but two surprise mashups.

However, when Swift began performing a rendition of the Reputation album tracks “Getaway Car” and “Out of the Woods,” her piano appeared to malfunction completely.

In a viral TikTok, the Grammy winner lifts the piano’s lid and tells the crowd, “We have finally broken this thing.” A crew member then rushes on stage and helps repair the instrument. In another fan video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Swift declares, “Oh, I did it,” as she closes the lid.

Swifties quickly praised the singer’s handling of the onstage mishap. “She always handles things like a total pro,” one fan wrote on TikTok. Another commented, “Thank god she fixed the piano in time for the secret songs!”

Meanwhile, one user also joked that she’s “never getting rid of the Errors Tour allegations,” referring to the ongoing tour’s many mistakes — one of which recently occurred during Swift’s June 30 show in Dublin, Ireland.

Taylor Swift performs her Eras Tour concert in Milan, Italy. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

More Eras Tour Mishaps

While performing “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” in the Irish capital, the stage riser Swift was standing on failed to lower back down, leaving her stranded above the stage. As seen in viral videos, the singer’s backup dancer, Jan Ravnik, came to the rescue, lifting her down from the platform.

On the final night of her Eras Tour stops in Stockholm, Sweden, the singer paused the show to tend to an issue with her blue wrap dress, which had tangled up during the Tortured Poets Department segment. “Talk amongst yourselves,” she told the crowd as a crew member swiftly unraveled the garment to an eruption of cheers.

Following her June 22 concert in London, many fans speculated that one of the show’s apparent mistakes may have been intentional.

At the English capital’s Wembley Stadium, one large screen froze when Swift glared at the camera with a creepy-looking black-and-white filter. Some Swifties wondered if it was a hint that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) may finally be on the way, describing the glitch “Reputation era-coded.”