Taylor Swift has proven she can do it with a broken heart — and Stevie Nicks by her side. On Aug. 20, the singer released her new music video for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” which shows Swift rehearsing for the Eras Tour with her band and dancers, giving fans a peak at her casual daily wardrobe.

In a brief yet sentimental moment, the singer slyly nods to Nicks by wearing a special accessory that pays tribute to her band Fleetwood Mac.

Taylor’s Rhiannon Necklace

While rehearsing for the Tortured Poets act of the Eras Tour, Swift wore the Rhiannon Pendant from Awe Inspired, made of 14-carat yellow gold. She likely wore it as a nod to the Fleetwood Mac lead singer and the band’s 1975 hit “Rhiannon,” but her necklace may have a deeper meaning.

According to the brand, Rhiannon is a “Goddess of rebirth, creativity, overcoming adversity and the natural beauty and power of femininity.” It doesn’t take a tarot card reader to realize that Swift seems to embody these personality traits.

The brand also refers to the Greek goddess Rhiannon as an “enchantress.” Since Swift has a song named “Enchanted” and it’s the only track from her 2010 album Speak Now on the Eras Tour setlist, she likely identifies with Rhiannon in some form.

Taylor & Stevie’s Friendship

The two go back over a decade, when Swift performed “Rhiannon” with Nicks at the 2010 Grammys, and they’ve stayed close since.

In May, Nicks wore a Tortured Poets Department bracelet (available in Swift’s merch store) while performing at BottleRock Festival.

Swift nods to Nicks on the closing track of Tortured Poets, “Clara Bow,” which touches on the cycle of fame among generations of it-girls. “You look like Stevie Nicks in '75, the hair and lips,” she sings. “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips.” In return, Nicks wrote a poem for the album, which Swift included only in the physical CD and vinyl copies.

Before performing “Clara Bow” at her June 23 show in London, where Nicks was in the audience, Swift referenced their friendship without calling her out by name. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody,” she told the crowd. “She’s really helped me through so much over the years.”

