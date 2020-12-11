All Of The Easter Eggs Found In Taylor Swift's Evermore Lyrics

A new Taylor Swift album is upon us for the second time in 2020, meaning that the scavenger hunt for easter eggs has begun again. Swift released her surprise new album evermore on Dec. 11, marking her second surprise record of 2020 and her ninth studio album overall. And in typical Swift fashion, it turns out that the singer has actually been teasing the album for a few days now with cryptic hints and numerological clues, meaning that Swifties are now on high alert for more hidden easter eggs to come.

Soon after Swift revealed the evermore tracklist, fans started looking for potential easter eggs and parallels with its "sister album" folklore, and immediately found a sentimental story before the new album was even released. It's only a matter of time before all of Swift's clever clues and mentions are unearthed, so we've kept track of which easter eggs you may missed and the evermore lyrics you need to pay close attention to, in order to enhance your listening experience.

Swift's Grandparents Get A Nod — Again

The thirteenth track on folklore, "epiphany," is in part about her grandfather and his traumatic experiences as a military vet who fought in World War II. Track 13 (Swift's lucky number) on evermore is called "marjorie," which just happens to be the name of Swift's maternal grandmother. As the singer told Esquire in 2014, Marjorie Finlay was an opera singer and inspired her choice to pursue a career in music before her 2003 death. “She was always singing, either around the house, or every single Sunday she’d get up and sing in front of the entire congregation at church,” she said.

In a note posted to Twitter upon evermore's release, Swift confirmed that she wrote about her grandmother, who she notes "still visits me sometimes... if only in my dreams." The heartfelt track consists of witty and necessary advice passed down from Finlay herself as Swift sings of how much she still feels alive today. "Never be so kind you forget to be kind / Never be so clever you forget to be kind," she sings. What makes this even more sentimental is that Finlay herself can be heard singing in the background, giving us the comfort and wisdom so many people need from our grandmas in 2020.

One Of Swift's BFFs Shows Up

Swift finally collaborates with her longtime friends HAIM on the new song "no body, no crime," but they don't just sing with her. Member Este Haim just happens to be the central character of the story about a woman who had no choice but to murder her man (and who works at Olive Garden) and the friends who help her cover up the crime. "Good thing Este's sister's gonna swear she was with me," Swift sings with absolute glee. In her YouTube chat before the "willow' video premiere, Swift confirmed that she used "one of my best friend's names" in the track, which was inspired by true crime podcasts and documentaries.

Folklore Is Mentioned

Evermore may be sister album to folklore, but Swift goes one step further and gives her previous surprise album a special shout-out on the sparkly track "gold rush." "My minds turns your life into folklore / I can't dare to dream about you anymore," she sings, dreamily emphasizing the album title for dramatic effect.

Swift Gave Us Song Titles Beforehand

One of the best parts about a new Swift album is going back in time and finding all of the clues she dropped beforehand, and despite evermore's surprise release, there were plenty that Swifties totally missed. Most recently, just a day before she announced the album, she straight-up gave us one of the song titles, "'Tis The Damn Season," while sharing her Entertainment Weekly photoshoot on her Instagram Story.

