Taylor Swift's "Willow" Video Is Giving Fans Some Strong Marriage Vibes

With every new Taylor Swift video comes a new hunt for hidden easter eggs, and the singer's latest video just might hint at a big change in her life. Taylor Swift's "Willow" video is giving fans some marriage vibes, making fans question (again) whether she's engaged or married to boyfriend Joe Alwyn. After all, considering that Swift has sung extensively about weddings and let her own desire to wed one day be known, especially on her 2019 tracks "Lover" and "Paper Rings," the idea that Swift may have finally walked down the aisle isn't too far-fetched.

The new visual continues where her last video, for folklore's lead single "cardigan," left off, as Swift sits on her piano stool with her her cardigan on, before heading back into the twinkling piano tunnel once again. Except this time, she's attached to a golden string, a subtle nod to the folklore track, "invisible string." The video sees her on a hunt through magical meadows and a child's play tent to find the person attached to the other end of the string. While her video co-star is (sadly) not Alwyn, she does quickly find her love interest, and the white and lacey dress that she sports in the moment is raising some eyebrows.

Lyrics like "I'm begging for you to take my hand, wreck my plans, that's my man" and "Wherever you stray, I follow" only serve to prove that Swift in still in for the longhaul with Alwyn, even if they haven't quite tied the knot yet.

