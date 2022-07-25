Yes, You Do Know The Song From The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Trailer

The first teaser trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropped at Comic-Con on July 24 and it already has fans buzzing and dissecting theories about the upcoming Marvel film. The trailer is an emotional one to say the least, made all the more in-our-feels with the smouldering musical rendition that accompanies the majority of the dramatic teaser. And if this song is giving you a strong case of déjà vu, you’re not alone, as it’s a cover of Bob Marley’s reggae classic “No Woman No Cry”, performed by rising star Tems.

Hailing from the Nigerian capital of Lagos, and raised in the UK and the Nigerian cities of Lekki and Ajah, Tems first rose to fame after featuring on WizKid’s 2020 hit “Essence” – the first Nigerian song in history to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. And the collaboration later won the pair a Grammy nomination. Since then, the artist has signed to major label RCA and released two highly-lauded EPs “For Broken Ears” in 2020 and “If Orange Was A Place” from 2021.

Later in the trailer, Tems’ take on the classic Marley track is interpolated with Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright”, an artist who is no stranger to the Black Panther franchise. Originally from the US rapper’s 2015 album To Pimp A Butterfly, the track has become closely associated with the Black Lives Matter movement after being adopted as a protest chant.

The latest chapter of Marvel’s Black Panther drops in November 2022 and looks set to be an emotional watch as it deals with the departure of central character T'Challa. The King of Wakanda was played by the late Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died of colon cancer in August 2020, aged 43. The actor had been diagnosed with the condition in 2016 – the same year that Boseman’s Marvel debut Captain America: Civil War was released – but chose to keep his illness private while he continued acting.

Marvel has already confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will address T’Challa’s passing, and will centre around Queen Ramonda’s “fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death… As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together,” reads the official synopsis.