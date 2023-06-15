Tenderoni Is Putting Drag Kings In The Spotlight

Drag isn’t all about the queens. Tenderoni, who uses he/him pronouns in drag and she/her out of drag, is just one example of the rarer breed of drag king. “My sexual orientation is a bad lesbian — I date women but I don’t discriminate when I see a cute boy walking by,” the 32-year-old performer tells Bustle. “My gender identity is a bad woman. I’m a girl who dresses as a man for a living.”

Tenderoni has done his best to put drag kings in the spotlight. In 2021, he was named Drag Queen of the Year in RuPaul’s Drag Race legend Alaska’s annual pageant celebrating drag inclusivity. The Chicago-based entertainer has elevated drag kings on a small yet global scale, getting featured in Vogue Brasil and performing in drag shows across the country.

A drag king has yet to be featured on a national TV platform like Drag Race, but Tenderoni is determined to bring the art to the masses. “I’m working on creating new content and concepts for my drag in the next year,” he says. “I would love to play bigger audiences.” A huge part of that plan is celebrating Pride wherever he can, performing alongside the community’s beloved queens: “Pride is a busy season for drag performers, so I really love to travel and meet new entertainers from all over the country and make new friends.”

Below, Tenderoni picks his superlative for the Pride Yearbook, reveals the artist who inspires him most, and speaks out against the anti-drag laws being proposed across the United States.

Tenderoni On Why Drag Exists & The Performers Who Inspire Him

What superlative would you give yourself for the 2023 Pride Yearbook?

My superlative would be Most Likely to Be Rhinestoned. Rhinestones are my No. 1 accessory, and I will never be caught without them.

How do you feel about anti-drag laws popping up across the nation? What would you say to lawmakers who are opposing the art of drag?

There are so many other problems this country needs to focus on, like gun or abortion laws. In my eyes, drag exists to bring smiles and entertainment to people’s lives, so the fact that people are trying to stop us is so wild. I would tell the lawmakers a famous quote from Alyssa Edwards, “Santino, will you please shut the [f*ck] up with your no-drag-knowledge mouth!”

What were some of your go-to songs or artists in high school? How about today?

My go-to artists in high school were Missy Elliott, Black Eyed Peas, 112, and Michael Jackson. My parents are huge hip-hop fans, so I was majorly influenced by classic ’80s hip-hop and R&B. I got turntables for Christmas when I was 16, and I swore I was the best DJ in the world. Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” was my No. 1 song back then and is still one of my favorite songs to perform to this day. Her style is unmatched, and she is one of my No. 1 inspirations for my artistry.

Tell us about your self-care routine and mental health tips.

I really love to take baths. It sounds cheesy, but a bath bomb and a good podcast really do wonders for me. I also go to therapy once a month to ground myself and to give me a monthly vibe refresh. Being an entertainer can be a lot, and a vent session every once in a while is a must. My decompressing routine consists of watching Law & Order: SVU reruns and eating snacks.

What is the most memorable drag show you’ve ever attended?

The most memorable drag show I’ve ever attended is Sasha Velour’s Smoke & Mirrors. The way Sasha approaches drag is so masterful and creative, like nothing I’ve ever seen. The show is full of surprises, colors, reveals, and is one of the best experiences I’ve had at a drag show. As a performer, it made me think about my drag in a different way and want to elevate and be more creative with my concepts and presentation.

Who are your favorite drag performers and why?

My favorite drag queens are Naomi Smalls, Detox, Biqtch Puddin’, Sasha Velour, Chamilla Foxx — there are too many to name. My favorite drag kings are Landon Cider, King Molasses, Tyquan, Dusty Bahls, and Yur Unkle. All of these entertainers really inspired me when I started drag and keep inspiring me to create new things. Drag as a whole really inspires me every day, and it’s so hard to pinpoint one fave among so many talented people.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.